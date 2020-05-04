Rogersville, TN (37857)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High around 75F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight. Low around 50F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.