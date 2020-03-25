Last week the TSSAA Board of Control decided – in voting via teleconference due to the numerous precautions being taken regarding the COVID-19 virus – to keep alive hopes to finish not only the spring sports season, but complete the state basketball tournaments, which were underway at the time of governor-mandated suspensions.
Basketball
The Board decided the state high school basketball tournaments could continue as late as the week of May 11. If played, teams would be given a week to practice and prepare before the girls’ finished semi-final games on a Monday and played championship games on a Tuesday.
The boys’ tournament would then follow beginning on a Wednesday as previously scheduled.
Spring sports
The Board voted to maintain the current policy that the regular season for spring sports’ competition is still left up to school administrators and local boards of education.
If a school decides to not have any regular season games, they could not be prohibited from entering the postseason, if tournaments are held.
Re-classification?
The Board was given an update regarding important upcoming dates in regards to the classification process. The Board will decide on the classification plan (number of classes in each sport) for the next four-year cycle at their June meeting, which will be from the 2021-22 through 2024-25 school years.
The enrollment figures that will be used for this classification cycle will be obtained in September, 2020. The deadline for schools to decide if they want to move up in classification will be on October 26.
The Board will approve the districts and regions for the four-year cycle at their November meeting.
Golf change
A proposal submitted by Gallatin High School to allow golf coaches to coach from green-to-tee during regular season and postseason competitions was approved.
