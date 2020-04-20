Gov. Lee Announces Safer at Home Order Will Expire April 30; Hawkins Safer at Home order lifted April 27

Governor Bill Lee announced on Monday, April 20 that the order for Tennesseans to remain at home will expire on April 30, with “the vast majority of businesses” in 89 of the state’s 95 counties allowed to re-open on May 1.
The Lee administration released the following statement on Monday:
“’Our Economic Recovery Group is working with industry leaders around the clock so that some businesses can open as soon as Monday, April 27,’ said Gov. Lee. ‘These businesses will open according to specific guidance that we will provide in accordance with state and national experts in both medicine and business.’
The Lee Administration will work with Shelby, Madison, Davidson, Hamilton, Knox and Sullivan counties and their health departments as they plan their own re-open strategies.
‘While I am not extending the safer at home order past the end of April, we are working directly with our major metropolitan areas to ensure they are in a position to reopen as soon and safely as possible,’ said Lee. ‘Social distancing works, and as we open up our economy it will be more important than ever that we keep social distancing as lives and livelihoods depend on it.’
The Economic Recovery Group (ERG), composed of 30 leaders from the public and private sector is crafting guidance to assist businesses in a safe reopening. The industry representatives participating in the ERG collectively represent over 140,000 Tennessee businesses that employ over 2.5M Tennesseans. More information about ERG is available on the free online version of this article.”
Mayor Lee to lift “Safer at Home” order April 27
In addition to Gov. Lee’s initial “Safer at Home” directive, which eventually became a shelter at home mandate, Hawkins Co. Mayor Jim Lee also took measures to ensure the safety of the county.
On the morning or March 30, Mayor Lee declared a state of local emergency and issued a “safer at home” directive, which took effect on Tuesday, March 31 and was set to expire on April 7.
This was then extended twice as COVID-19 cases continued to rise throughout the county.
Lee told the Review on Monday evening that he plans to lift the Hawkins Co. Safer at home on April 27.
“If our case numbers rise considerably, I will put the order back into place,” he said.” COVID-19 has not only created a public health crisis, it has hurt several businesses and thousands of hardworking Hawkins County citizens. Medical and public health professionals tell us that social distancing has been working. I have been encouraged by the COVID-19 case count and low increase percentages in Hawkins County. We have been blessed in Hawkins County that the numbers are not as high as predicted. I do agree with the Governor that “for the good of our state, social distancing must continue, but our economic shutdown cannot.” The only way we can save our economy is to save lives, and the only way we can save lives is by safely reopen our economy in Hawkins County. The economic impact facing Hawkins County will be more painful than the 2008 recession, but we are strong and will come back even stronger! I want to take this time to thank all of our public safety personnel and all of the countless volunteers that have helped us through these tough weeks.”
11,230 COVID-19 tests administered in Tennessee over the weekend
After offering 33 drive-through COVID-19 testing events in various locations across the state over the weekend, TDH (Tennessee Department of Health) completed 11,230 tests.
Hawkins Co.’s testing site took place in the parking lot of Volunteer High School.
Mayor Lee encouraged citizens to get tested at the time, regardless of whether or not they were symptomatic.
'Infected people without symptoms might be driving the spread of coronavirus more than we realize,” he said at the time. “I am asking every Hawkins County citizen to take personal responsibility to prevent that spread of this virus. Researchers and doctors do not know how many people are infected without feeling ill, or if some of them are simply pre-symptomatic. I encourage every Hawkins County citizen to take advantage of the free testing in order to keep you, your family and your neighbors safe. This will also aid in the decision as to whether or not to start lifting the ban. We have to do whatever we can in order to get our people back to work.”
As of presstime on the morning of April 21, TDH’s daily reports had showed Hawkins Co.’s COVID-19 numbers holding steady at 27 cases since April 17.
Tennessee State Parks set to reopen
Gov. Lee also announced during his press conference on Monday, April 20 that most state parks will reopen Friday, April 24 for ‘day-use only.’
“We are eager to serve once again but we urge Tennesseans to continue to practice physical distancing when visiting parks,” Jim Bryson, deputy commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, said. “We have implemented policies designed to prevent the spread of COVID-19, and we will monitor all aspects of the issue to ensure safety among visitors and our staff.”
The parks ask that when visiting any Tennessee State Park to abide by the following:
- Stay at home if you are sick or do not feel well.
- Maintain at least six feet of distance between you and other visitors.
- Visit parks that are only a short distance from your home.
- Consider visiting earlier in the day so you can adjust plans if a park is full. Tennessee State Parks may limit access to certain parks or areas if capacity is reached.
- Plan ahead. Many Tennessee State Parks buildings will be closed.
- Plan to bring your own snacks, water and hand sanitizer.
- Prepare for limited or no bathroom access. Some restrooms remain open, but many will not.
- Consider bringing a mask and wearing it when around other people.
- Carry your trash with you or dispose of it in the appropriate containers to help keep our cleaning staff safe and our parks litter-free.
The parks that are set to reopen will be announced later online at https://tnstateparks.com/.
