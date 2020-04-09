“I want Tennesseans to have hope:” Bill Lee says state COVID-19 data is encouraging

In the midst of the battle against COVID-19 and just three days away from Easter Sunday, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee told the media during a conference call Thursday morning that he wants Tennesseans to have hope for the future.
“Especially during this week when millions of Tennesseans are celebrating holy week, I want Tennesseans to have hope in the midst of a crisis,” Lee said. “We will get through this together. In this week, which celebrates the most hopeful event in all of mankind, I think we can continue to work together and be hopeful. There’s very difficult decisions being made. The more we communicate with folks, the more they will be inclined to participate and they’ll be inclined to have hope for the day that we get through the surge and the days following as we try to return to some level of normalcy.”
The data is encouraging
“The data is encouraging and is showing that we are accomplishing our goal of slowing the spread of COVID-19 by the multitude of efforts that are being made across the state,” Lee said. “The individual efforts of Tennesseans is paying off.”
He added that the numbers of new cases, active cases hospitalizations and recoveries are “beginning to move in a direction that is encouraging,” but noted that Tennesseans must continue with their social distancing efforts.
“We can’t let up,” he said. “In fact, it’s kind-of time to double down. All of the CDC guidelines are still in place. The bottom line is: let’s keep doing the social distancing thing, and we’re going to get to a better place quicker.”
Lee encourages worshipers to follow CDC guidelines
He noted that, though many Tennesseans desire to worship on Easter Sunday, he encouraged people to be “innovative and creative” with their worship practices and practice the CDC guidelines.
“Whether it’s a drive-in church or online churches, whatever it is that they (churches) can do, we are grateful for their adherence to this,” he said. “It’s responsible, but it’s also allowing people to connect and engage in their faith traditions.”
$10 million rural hospital grant
On Monday, Lee’s office announced a $10 million rural hospital grant that aims to support struggling hospitals. This comes out to $500,000 per hospital that qualifies for the grant.
More information can be found on the Office of the Governor’s website.
“As a result of closing elective procedures, it’s caused these hospitals to struggle,” Lee said.
He also noted that the state is ramping up their efforts to supply PPE healthcare providers. In fact, Lee noted that there have been 1,200 recent shipments of PPE from TEMA to healthcare providers in every county, with 72 percent going to rural counties. TEMA is regularly communicating with local EMA groups to determine which areas need what equipment.
Increased testing
There is now a testing facility from the state lab at every county health department where people can be tested for COVID-19.
Those seeking a test currently must meet certain criteria such as exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms or having been in contact with someone who does.
“Our best understanding is that no one (who meets the criteria) today is being turned away from a test,” Lee said. “Our goal in the very near future is to expand that so that anyone who wants to have a test can get one and doesn’t have to have all of the pre-existing requirements.”
Unemployment claims have gone up 25x
Since COVID-19 set in, unemployment claims have increased 25-fold. In fact, Lee noted that around 100,000 claims have already been processed, and many more are in the works.
“We are processing them now, but, very soon, we hope to be doing so with much greater speed,” he said.
Lee also noted that the federal government is partnering with the state governments to administer the paycheck protection project. This is available through local banks and credit unions.
“These are loans that are forgivable—if they qualify—and will allow them to keep their business open and their employees paid through this crisis,” Lee said.
Anyone interested in more information on these loans should contact the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce locally and at the state level or visit https://www.tn.gov/commerce/news/2020/3/19/-supporting-your-tennessee-business-during-covid-19.html.
