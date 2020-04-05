Laurel Run and St. Clair Parks closed due to COVID-19

Hawkins Co. Mayor Jim Lee announced on April 4 that he will be closing both Laurel Run and St. Clair Parks beginning April 5 until further notice.
"We have been monitoring activity in the parks for several days," Lee told the Review. "We have increased activity since the warm weather. We have also noticed several vehicles from other states in the park. I am closing the parks to protect my employees and the public."
This announcement comes just days after Governor Bill Lee signed his Stay At Home mandate, which requires Tennesseans to stay at home, unless carrying out essential activities, until April 14.
