Eastman Asks Community for Help as the Region Enters Peak Weeks of COVID-19 Outbreak

KINGSPORT, Tenn., April 9, 2020 —
Eastman officials released the following statement on Thursday morning:
As the region enters the expected peak weeks of the COVID-19 outbreak, Eastman is urging members of the community to do all they can to help. The company has implemented several measures to help keep team members safe and well but cannot accomplish this alone. Community spread continues throughout the region, and Eastman asks those who live in the community to take the steps necessary to help stop the spread.
“We are reaching a critical time of this pandemic for our region and every action we as individuals take can make a big difference in the impacts we see in our region to our families, friends and other members of the community,” said Mark Cox, senior vice president, chief manufacturing, supply chain and engineering officer. “If we work together and follow a few simple guidelines, we can come through this with fewer cases in our region. This means using enhanced hygiene, social distancing by staying at home unless you have to be out as an essential employee or run a critical errand, limiting your interaction to your immediate household members and calling your medical provider and following their advice if you are experiencing any symptoms, which may mean staying at home to avoid possible spread of the virus to others. Additionally, with the upcoming holiday weekend it is tempting to schedule a trip or attend a group gathering, but we ask that everyone please remain diligent.”
Eastman runs essential operations that produce materials needed by society to combat this virus. Team members are making a difference by producing materials used in medical equipment, safety supplies, and medicines around the world to help during this crisis. The company does not have any team members with confirmed cases of COVID-19 within its manufacturing sites and it is imperative everyone does their part so the products needed around the world can continue to be produced during this time of need.
“I’m proud of the Eastman team members who continue to safely run our operations through this global crisis,” Cox continued. “I ask the community to help us do all we can to keep one another safe and well throughout this time and preserve our future together. It will come with personal sacrifices, but it’s for the greater good and an improved outcome in our region.”
