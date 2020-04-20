The Rogersville/Hawkins Co. COVID-19 Volunteers recently hosted a ‘snack attack’ at Rogersville’s Hawkins Memorial Hospital in order to raise morale and support the healthcare workers during this difficult time.
“We heard that morale was low at the hospital with what was going on,” said one of the group’s administrators, who asked to remain anonymous. “We asked the hospital what they needed, and snacks were suggested.”
This started a week-long snack drive where anyone who wanted to participate in the event could drop off snacks or other helpful items at a table in front of the hospital.
The group also donated lotion for the nurses, as the group administrator learned that many nurses’ hands were becoming dried out from constant hand washing.
“We actually had a nurse recommend collecting lotion, and we’ve had a couple of huge donations of it,” she said.
The group administrator told the Review that the Snack attack was a success and that she regularly updates the group’s Facebook page with photos.
“Thank you Volunteers for a successful Snack Attack upon our Hawkins County Memorial Hospital,” she wrote on the group’s Facebook page. “It was wonderful to see our community rally around all of the staff at the hospital to show our appreciation for what they do day in and day out.”
Expanding projects
The group was originally formed to collect PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) for front-line workers to wear, though they have since taken on numerous other community projects such as the snack drive.
“We started off with PPE,” the group administrator said. “As we were trying to coordinate and determine the needs of front-line workers, that’s when the hospital told me that they were low on morale and they would enjoy snacks. I thought, ‘while we’re collecting everything else, we’ll throw in a snack drive.”
They recently hosted a drive where community members could drop off any homemade face masks to be distributed to front-line workers.
Some of their partners, who readers might recognize as the ‘Sewing Soldiers,’ took the PPE project to the next level and acquired medical-grade material from a local industry to use for masks.
This group then established an entire network of seamstresses to create the masks and hold mask distribution events at Rogersville’s National Guard Armory every Wednesday and Friday at noon. Readers can find out more about this branch of the organization in our previous articles at http://www.therogersvillereview.com/.
“Those quilters are just saints for the thousands of masks they have made,” the group administrator said.
A shortage of supplies
When asked if she had noticed a shortage of PPE and necessary supplies throughout the Tri-Cities, she said, “the true heroes of Hawkins County are those quilters. They have saved the lives of our front-line workers as far as I’m concerned. We should put a statue somewhere in Hawkins County for these women. If there’s any story on what’s happening with PPE, it’s them. What we’re doing is small compared to them.”
The COVID-19 Volunteers also recently found another highly-sought-after commodity: hand sanitizer.
The group found five five-gallon buckets of hand sanitizer, and they distributed two to Hawkins Co. EMS, one to the Rogersville City Police Department, who the group administrator noted were “almost completely out” and two to the Hawkins Co. Sheriff’s Office.
She also helped the Hawkins Co. EMA (Emergency Management Agency) office track down supplies, as TEMA temporarily ran out of some PPE last week.
“The local director asked our group to focus specifically on finding face masks,” she said. “And here Rogersville City Police didn’t even have hand sanitizer. I’m begging all agencies that, if they need anything, to let us know and we can hunt. It’s been very shocking, and it infuriates me that our folks aren’t better prepared.”
Tracking down supplies
The group administrator told the Review that it was pretty difficult to track down the PPE supplies.
“We actually went to a distillery over in Gatlinburg to get the hand sanitizer,” she said. “It was like a ghost town when we were there.”
They are also working with a vendor to secure 100 reusable face shields through a donation. These will be distributed to members of the Sheriff’s Department and the Rescue Squad among other front-line groups.
She explained that these are actually coming from Fleece Performance Engineering, which is a manufacturer in Indiana.
“They actually retro-fitted one of their manufacturing lines to make these face shields,” she said.
Normally, the company produces aftermarket diesel performance products.
The group administrator told the Review that her group as well as the quilting groups with whom they partner are still experiencing an elastic shortage.
“We have a lot of material, but the elastic is what we need,” she said. “Anything from the ponytail holders or those headbands that might be used to hold hair back when playing sports. We’re also asking people to build those mask extenders to keep the masks off of the wearers’ ears.”
Readers can find more information and tutorials on these mask extenders on the group’s Facebook page.
Forming the group
The group administrator told the Review that COVID-19 Volunteers was formed out of a simple concern for the community.
“I had a friend come to me very concerned and didn’t feel like there was enough being done to stop the spread when this all first came out a few weeks ago,” she said. “I decided to just see if a bunch would like to meet and discuss what we could do. We probably had a dozen people at first, and three of us just took it further.”
If you have any questions or would like to donate to the cause, check out the Rogersville/Hawkins Co. COVID-19 Volunteers Facebook page, which will be linked to the free online version of this article.
Donated supplies can also be dropped off at the Hawkins Co. Chamber of Commerce office or at Colonial Mini Storage at 700 Locust Street in Rogersville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.