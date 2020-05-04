Students at Rogersville City School were visited by award-winning author Margaret Peterson Haddix just before the 2019-2020 school year was cut short due to COVID-19.
Haddix’s books have been beloved by RCS fifth graders for generations, as the school’s fifth-grade teachers have made one of her book series, the “Shadow Children,” an integral part of the curriculum for at least the past 16 years.
Four years ago, the fifth-grade teachers came to library media specialist Kari Fields with a dream to have Haddix visit their students in person. On that day, Fields emailed Haddix but was added to a long waiting list.
Finally, on March 11, that dream became a reality.
Haddix gave a presentation in the school’s auditorium to the whole student body and then held a book signing and one-on-one meetings with several students afterwards.
Dealing with writer’s block
When asked how she handles a case of ‘writer’s block,’ Haddix, who has written more than 30 books, told the Review that she is “kind-of in that phase now.”
“The Deceivers,” which is the second book in the “Greystone Secrets” series just came out on April 7 for readers to enjoy, and Haddix told the Review that she is currently finishing the last book in the series.
“I am almost done with this revision (on “The Deceivers”), and I need to figure out what I’m doing next,” she said. “I have a lot of possibilities.”
To come up with ideas for her books, Haddix told the Review that she keeps a writer’s journal “as she’s going through life in general.”
“If I come across something that I think is interesting, I’ll make notes to myself. Since I have all of that, I go back through and look at those ideas. Sometimes, that makes something float up to the surface. Sometimes I get an idea that just grabs me, and I know ‘this is going to be the next thing,’ because I am so excited about it. Other times, since my agent and my editor are more concerned with marketing issues, I will send them a list of ideas and they are the ones who say, ‘this is what you need to do next.’”
As far as whether or not the well will ever run dry, Haddix told the Review, “I don’t know, but I hope not.”
“I’m glad it has made a difference”
Haddix told the Review that her most successful work, by far, has been “Among the Hidden,” which is the first book in the “Shadow Children” series.
“It’s hard for me to understand what it is about it,” she said. “I hear from all sorts of different people that it’s a book they connect with. I think it helps that it’s really short, and a lot of reluctant readers can get into it. But, then, it also is popular with kids who love to read a lot. So, it’s hard for me to explain, and it’s not something that I anticipated. I’m just really glad that it has made a difference for readers.”
Haddix influences children at a pivotal age
Haddix’s works are primarily targeted towards children, ‘middle graders’ and young adults, so Haddix is connecting with children at an age that can often be difficult and quite pivotal.
Haddix told the Review that she found it “amazing” that she has a chance to impact children at this age.
“It’s also very humbling,” she said. “I try very hard to make the books as good as possible and write them so that kids will be getting a good message from them. I hope that it is empowering for kids to see the difference that Jen and Luke (the two main characters in “Among the Hidden”) made with their lives. Hopefully, kids can then say, “if I’m in a bad situation, there are things that I can do, there’s always hope and I don’t need to give up.”
The impact that Haddix’s books had on RCS students could clearly be seen during the book-signing, as numerous former students, such as 19-year old Jacey Moncier and 22-year-old Macy Osborne, even made a special trip to RCS to meet the author.
The Review’s staff writer, Allison Goley, was also particularly excited to interview Haddix, as she read several of Haddix’s books when she was a fifth grader at RCS. Goley’s favorite of Haddix’s books is called “Escape From Memory.”
Haddix also had a message for the Review’s readers.
“I want them to think about how important books are,” she said.
Touring schools
Haddix told the Review that she normally stays pretty busy between writing and touring.
“Right now, I’m kind-of on a ‘swing’ through the states,” she said. “I’m doing two and a half days here, and I was in Oklahoma last week,” she told the Review back in March. “I was supposed to have a lot of travel scheduled for this year, but it’s looking like a lot of it will be postponed due to COVID-19.”
Unfortunately, Haddix was correct, and this ‘swing’ was cut short.
Students speak out
After Haddix’s presentation, students were given an opportunity to ask questions. Several also spoke with the Review about their favorite part of the event.
Student Nathaniel Cope told the Review that he enjoyed hearing Haddix speak.
“A lot of times, you read the book and you wonder ‘was this super hard to write?’ or ‘does it take a certain skillset to be an author?’” Cope said. “Haddix told us that anyone can write, and there will be ups and downs when writing. She told us to just keep pushing forward through the ‘downs.’”
Cope told the Review that he is an avid reader and always reads a little before he goes to sleep at night. On the day of Haddix’s visit, Cope had Haddix to autograph a copy of “Among the Enemy,” which he said was his favorite of her books.
“It’s pretty cool, and it’s got a lot of suspense,” he said.
“My favorite part of today was hearing about how her books all started,” said student Ethan Jones. “I also loved that so many people got to ask her questions. She answered a lot of my questions and helped me to understand what being an author is about.”
Jones has already read two of Haddix’s books, “Found” and “Double Identity,” and he is about to start reading a third one.
“These books are my favorite because they are about the odd people, who are not ‘normal,’ he said. “They are about the people who don’t fit in. Those are the people I care about.”
