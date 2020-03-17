NASHVILLE — The Tenn. Dept. of Human Services is encouraging its customers to stay home during the COVID-19 state of emergency and take advantage of the online resources that are available.
Individuals can apply for Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP) benefits and the Families First/Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) Emergency Cash Assistance program from home. TDHS is encouraging applicants to start the pre-application process online and upload documents to the department’s website https://www.tn.gov/humanservices.html. Once those documents are submitted, applicants can complete the application process by calling the Family Assistance Service Center at 866-311-4287 from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. CST Monday through Friday.
D-SNAP provides temporary food assistance benefits loaded onto an EBT (electronic benefit transfer) card that can be used at any authorized SNAP retailer or grocery store.
DHS employees can provide further guidance if there is difficulty locating documentation.
The additional TDHS services are always available online:
The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) provides nutritional assistance benefits to children and families, the elderly, the disabled, unemployed and working families. Apply for services online https://faonlineapp.dhs.tn.gov/.
Families First provides temporary cash assistance, transportation, child care assistance, educational supports, job training, employment activities, and other support services. Apply for services online https://faonlineapp.dhs.tn.gov/.
The Child Support program provides services that promote parental responsibility to meet the financial needs of children and their families. Apply for services online https://csonlineapp.dhs.tn.gov/Home/Login. Payments can be made online https://tn.smartchildsupport.com/.
Adult Protective Services investigates reports of abuse, neglect (including self-neglect) or financial exploitation of adults who are unable to protect themselves due to a physical or mental limitation. Call toll free 1-888-APS-TENN (1-888-277-8366) or report suspected abuse online https://reportadultabuse.dhs.tn.gov/
The Child Care Certificate Program provides child care financial assistance to families who are working or pursuing post-secondary education and who meet certain income eligibility requirements. Apply for Child Care Payment Assistance/Smart Steps online https://cconlineapp.dhs.tn.gov/Home/Login.
Learn more about the Tennessee Department of Human Services at www.tn.gov/humanservices.
