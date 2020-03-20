Hawkins County diamonds, fields, tracks and courts will remain closed for at least the rest of March to high school and middle school sports teams due to mandated quarantine conditions over the coronavirus scare.
“As of now, we are completely shut down until at least March 31,” said Cherokee Athletic Director Andrew Morgan. “No practice or games.”
Things are no different up the road in Church Hill.
“We are on an all hold as of now,” said Volunteer Athletic Director Jim Whalen. “No practice, games or contact ‘til April 1st. However, that may change if we do not go back.
“All our facilities for athletic events are on secure and locked up. There is no practicing allowed during the outage,” Whalen said.
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee announced Monday that schools across the state close at least through March.
“As the response to COVID-19 evolves, I urge every school district in Tennessee to close as soon as practically possible, with all schools expected to close by Friday, March 20, 2020 at the latest,” Lee said.
“Schools should remain closed through March 31, 2020 to further mitigate the spread of this infectious disease and we will issue further guidance prior to March 31,” said Lee.
Hawkins schools closed Tuesday.
“Everyone is in the same situation as us across the state,” Morgan said. “My best hope is middle of April to be back and playing. We will see. As that time gets closer, we will get further instruction on how this will play out.
“That’s really all I know at this point. We will await direction from our supervisors and state leaders to determine what will happen when the time comes,” Morgan said.
First-year Hawkins County Director of Schools, Matt Hixon, announced on the district website: “My staff and I will continue to work closely with state, regional, and local health department officials and will relay any updates affecting our school system operation beyond March 31.”
Take-home study materials and online classes have been scheduled for students for time when the schools are closed. Other arrangements have been made for students who depend on the school lunch program.
The extra measures were made a little easier with next week already scheduled to be off due to spring break.
However, many school sports continue through spring break, so many games, matches and meets will likely be unable to be re-scheduled, especially if closures extend past March 31.
“Again, please know we have taken the necessary time to develop plans dealing with a potential long-term closure and student and family resources leading to this decision,” Hixon said.
“I will be in communication with you as we receive updates and make decisions,” he said.
