A representative from TDH (Tennessee Department of Health) sent out a press release on April 5 noting that the April 4 COVID-19 county breakdown data incorrectly included one death in Washington County.
There have been no COVID-19 related deaths in Washington Co. though the county has 23 positive cases.
The error has since been corrected on the TDH website https://www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html.
County case counts are updated by 3:00 p.m. daily.
"We apologize for any inconvenience this has caused," said Kristen Spencer of TDH.
