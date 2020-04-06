A representative from TDH (Tennessee Department of Health) sent out a press release on April 5 noting that the April 4 COVID-19 county breakdown data incorrectly included one death in Washington County. 

There have been no COVID-19 related deaths in Washington Co. though the county has 23 positive cases. 

The error has since been corrected on the TDH website https://www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html

County case counts are updated by 3:00 p.m. daily. 

"We apologize for any inconvenience this has caused," said Kristen Spencer of TDH. 

