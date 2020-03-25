ROGERSVILLE — On Sunday, March 22, 2020, at 11 a.m., Father Bart Okere, Pastor of St. Henry Catholic Church, of Rogersville, and St. James the Apostle, of Sneedville, led a Eucharistic Procession with the Blessed Sacrament from St. Henry Church onto Hwy 70 N, in an intercessor to Our Lord Jesus Christ and Our Lady, Blessed Virgin Mary, stopping along the way at various locales to offer prayers for those stricken with the surge of Coronavirus, and for their speedy recovery. With most “in-person” church services cancelled throughout the city, county, and state, Father Bart offered the “open air” solace to families that have lost loved ones and for those battling with the infection. Prayers were also offered for eradication of the virus from the world.
Escorting Father Bart Okere were 4th Degree Knights of Columbus from St. Henry Church, Beverly Carmack, Michael Opiela (Faithful Navigator) and Bill Hewitt, (District Deputy) #20.
