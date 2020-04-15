COVID-19 delays BOE action on potential school closings

The Hawkins Co. Board of Education originally planned to present the findings from their system-wide cost analysis at a special-called meeting on March 31; however, COVID-19 has brought a change in plans.
As public gatherings are still prohibited, the BOE met electronically for their monthly meeting, during which BOE Chairman Chris Christian told the board he wants the public to have an opportunity to weigh in before a decision is made.
The system-wide cost analysis study looked into all operational costs including facilities cost, personnel cost, per-pupil expenditure and was intended to help the district find ways to save money.
The results of this survey could determine the fate of the county’s two smallest schools, Keplar and McPheeter’s Bend elementary schools, which have been on the chopping block since 2015 when talks of shutting them down first began.
The survey is now available on the Hawkins Co. Schools’ website for anyone to view and is linked to the online version of this article.
Director of Schools Matt Hixson also wishes to assure the public that “the decision to take any action regarding any of our school sites, will only be made after we can safely gather and allow for public input.”
Concern over delaying the decision
BOE member Bob Larkins, who will not seek re-election to the board expressed his concern over deferring action.
“My only concern is with myself going off of the board, we’re going to put a new board member out there who hasn’t had any experience or information at all on this decision,” Larkins said. “He’s going to be voting on something that will be really tough.”
“We’re going to have to take things day-by-day because we don’t know what’s going to happen,” Christian said. “I don’t want to sit here and say ‘we’re going to have a meeting in June’ because I don’t know.”
Larkins also noted the substantial budget impact the results of this financial study could have and recommended the board look into it before they begin the budget.
“Maybe we should look at some alternatives to let the community have input just like we’re doing now (electronically),” he suggested.
He then asked Director of Schools Matt Hixson to brainstorm how the BOE should move forward with getting public information and making decisions regarding the study.
The next BOE meeting is scheduled for May 7.
Study finds that HCSD has “uncompetitive salaries”
One of the notable findings within the study states that “The Hawkins County School District (HCSD) is losing teachers due to an uncompetitive salary schedule.”
In fact, the study reports that, of all contiguous school districts, Hawkins teachers’ salaries consistently surpass Claiborne County but are lower than that of the following districts: Grainger, Hamblen, Greene, Greeneville City, Sullivan, Bristol City, Johnson City Kingsport City, Washington, and Rogersville City.
“The Hawkins County school district routinely loses teachers to other county school districts due to an increase in pay,” reads the report.
HCSD had 39 resignations at the end of the 2019 school year, and 20 of those were considered “Level 4 or 5” on the teacher evaluation system. They had 32 resignations at the end of 2018, with 19 of them being ranked “Level 4 or 5.”
“Teachers that have achieved a Level 4 or 5 status are considered master teachers, and master teachers have the greatest effect on students’ achievement and growth scores,” reads the report. “If the current trend of losing twenty to thirty teachers with the majority of those teachers resigning being the best in the school district, student scores will not increase.”
“Good stewards of the budget”
“The director of schools and the school board are to be commended for maintaining a quality teaching and learning environment and for being good stewards of the budget,” the report reads.
It also noted a trend developing the last and current budget years: the unassigned fund balance has been reduced without violating the required 3% rule that has been mandated by the Tennessee State Department of Education.
The study offered the following as a method to correct the problem: “School closures and the increase of the pupil/ teacher ratio will assist the school district in an immediate reduction of costs for next year and future years. The identified strategies will allow the school district to keep the integrity of the unassigned fund balance and should assist the school district in reallocating revenue to enhance the curriculum and improve the teacher salary schedule.”
Closing Keplar and McPheeters Bend will save in “staff and school operations.”
The report also noted that closing either or both KES or MBES could “reduce costs in staff and school operations.”
In fact, closing KES would reduce the district’s budget by $684,457.00, and closing MBES would save $639,455.00. If the district transfers teachers at the schools to other jobs (within the county), the reduction in expenditures will decrease to an estimated $400,000 at Kelpar Elementary and an estimated $400,000 at McPheeter’s Bend Elementary.
The report also noted that the Hawkins Co. Virtual Academy, which is new for the 2019-2020 school year, will likely bring in more revenue for the system, which the report estimated at $70,000.
The full cost-analysis survey can be read at https://www.hck12.net/.
