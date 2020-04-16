The Hawkins Co. Commission will hold its first committee meeting through electronic means on April 20 at 2:30 p.m.
This will be a call-in meeting. Anyone who wishes to participate in the meeting is asked to please contact the Hawkins Co. Mayor's office at (423)-272-7359 before 9 a.m. on the day of the meeting for the phone number and access code.
A copy of the recording will be available within 48 hours of the meeting ending. If you desire a copy, please pick up an Open Records Request Form at the County Mayor's Office. The forms will be located at the front door of the office. Once completed, please fax or email the form or it can be left in the box at the front door.
If you as a Hawkins Co. Citizen have questions, comments or concerns regarding specific topics to be discussed at the meeting, please relay those to the County Commissioner in your district. A full list of Commissioners and their contact info can be read for free on our website along with this article.
