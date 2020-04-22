Health Department offering free COVID-19 testing Sunday

TDH (Tennessee Department of Health) is again offering free COVID-19 testing on Sunday, April 26 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the parking lot of Volunteer High School.
No appointment or pre-registration is required.
Nurses and/or National Guard medics at each site will collect nasal swabs from those who want to be tested, and test results may be available within 72 hours after the samples arrive at the lab, depending on lab volume.
“Anyone with health concerns, or who has concerns about the health of a family member, is invited to come to one of these locations this weekend to receive testing for COVID-19,” said Northeast Regional Health Director, Rebekah English in a press release. “This testing will be provided at no cost to participants, and those who come for testing can remain in their vehicles throughout the process.”
Sample collection for testing will be offered at the following locations and times:
Saturday, April 25th between 9 AM – 3 PM
Greene County Fairgrounds
123 Fairgrounds Circle, Greeneville, TN
Sunday, April 26th between 9 AM – 3 PM
Volunteer High School
1050 Volunteer Street, Church Hill, TN
The Northeast Region’s Coronavirus Public Information Line is open from 8 AM-6 PM, Monday- Friday at 423-979-4689. Tennessee’s Coronavirus Public Information Lines are open from 11 AM to 11 PM, daily at 833-556-2476 or 877-857-2945.
TDH is posting updated COVID-19 case numbers by 3 p.m. each day at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html. Find additional information at www.tn.gov/governor/covid-19.html and www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.
Second round of testing
TDH also provided numerous testing locations throughout the state last week and conducted 11,230 total tests.
472 of these tests were administered at the VHS location last week, and, according to Hawkins Co. Mayor Jim Lee, only one came back positive.
“This is very good news,” Lee said of the numbers.
The county’s COVID-19 numbers held steady at 27 cases between April 17 and the morning of April 21. However, this number increased to 28 when the TDH released new data at 3 p.m. on April 21.
Hawkins County’s case count remained at 28 cases as of presstime on the morning of Thursday, April 23.
