Following the recommendations of Governor Bill Lee, all Hawkins Co. Schools will remain closed for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year.
However, just as graduation caps normally are thrown in the month of May, Cherokee and Volunteer High School’s graduation ceremonies are still ‘up in the air’ at this point.
“While this is not how any of us would have chosen to close out this school year, it is the right decision to ensure everyone’s safety,” Director of Schools Matt Hixson said in a letter to parents.
He also told the Review, “We are awaiting news on large group gatherings and whether we will be allowed to proceed with graduations and proms in normal fashions. We have developed alternative plans for graduation should we need to head in other directions.”
In the meantime, Hixson encouraged parents to continue teaching their children at home.
“Please continue to emphasize the importance of learning with your children while we remain closed,” he said. “Make use of the resources our teachers and staff have made available and reach out to your teachers with any questions.”
Remedial programs
So, what does this mean for students who will have missed months of in-class instruction?
“One of the things that is concerning to me is the fact that the students have missed so much,” member Tecky Hicks told the BOE during their electronic meeting on April 7. “Is everybody going to meet the requirements to graduate? Or, in the elementary level, are they going to move on to the next level? We’re going to be between a rock and a hard place—especially with the kids who were behind even before we lost all this class time.”
“For everyone that is going to continue in the school system—from a Junior in high school and younger—we are looking at plans to do a remedial portion of the first part of the school year to fill as many gaps as we can,” Hixson told the board. “There’s even some legislation being tossed around at the state level looking at the potential for summer school. If we get this lifted and we are able to operate a school, there is even talk of offering funds for systems to offer summer school to fill gaps prior to the start of next year.”
Hixson later told the Review, “We are currently working on a plan to offer a Hawkins County Base Camp over the summer, when cleared to do so, that would focus on remediation. We are looking at offering this three days per week for at least three hours daily, focusing on ELA (English Language Arts) and Math. We would provide transportation for the entire program, however, if parents have specific needs for their child, they would be welcome to bring their students to either the ELA or the Math sessions individually.”
They are also considering after-school programs and tutoring.
He also noted that state legislators recently waived the 180-day attendance requirements for K-12 public school students.
“As long as those wavers go through, I feel confident that based on the number of days they have completed this year, we’re able to issue end-of-the-year grades and graduate those students based on the amount of work they have done up to this point,” Hixson said.
Possible graduation options
“I had a senior to approach me since we really don’t know what the plan in for the end of the year,” member Judy Trent told the board during the electronic meeting. “The senior asked about the senior class getting their diplomas early if they’re not going to finish the year out.”
She also suggested the option of giving the student some kind of document proving that they would have graduated at the end of May.
“This way they can actually get jobs that work 40 hours per week,” she said. “They can’t get certain jobs unless they have a diploma.”
Though no official decisions regarding diplomas or graduation have been made yet, Hixson told the BOE that he has been working with district principals to put together a few options.
“They are looking at three scenarios,” Hixson said. “One is potentially coming up with a later date for graduation—maybe some time in June or July. Another option is a virtual graduation. This isn’t really popular, but we’re working on those plans if need be and we can’t gather a group of people together safely. Then, the third possibility is looking at something in August.”
In regard to Trent’s suggestion, Hixson added, “If the state calls off school for the rest of the year, we would probably be able to issue some sort of paperwork that states the senior involved has met all of the requirements and is awaiting a diploma or an equivalent of a diploma given the circumstances of COVID-19.”
In regard to prom, Hixson told the Review, “We are awaiting news on large group gatherings and whether we will be allowed to proceed with graduations and proms in normal fashions.”
Even before Lee recommended that schools remain closed, Hixson said in published reports, “Right now, if I had to make a call I would advise against anybody making plans and spending a bunch of money on prom because No. 1 we may not be back in session, and No. 2 the recommendations against large group gatherings may still be in place.”
Free meals for students
Since schools were first closed due to COVID-19, several Hawkins Co. Schools have been offering a free, drive-through meal service for students.
These meals are offered at Hawkins, Mooresburg, Surgoinsville and Church Hill Elementary Schools as well as Bulls Gap and Clinch Schools.
These are offered on Monday and Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
Three take-home meals are provided on Monday and two on Thursday. Breakfast for the next day is also provided with each meal.
Meals are also delivered by bus in some communities. Check out the school district’s website, at hck12.net for a complete list of bus routes.
By the end of last week, the school system had already served over 27,000 meals, and they don’t plan to stop any time soon.
These services will continue through the remainder of the regular school year, and Hixson told the Review that they are looking to partner with community organizations to extend this service into the summer months.
For questions or more information on meal services, call the Hawkins Co. Child Nutrition Office at (423)-272-2128.
