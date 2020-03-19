JOHNSON CITY — In keeping with the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control, the First Tennessee Development District is reducing on-site operations to limit exposure and slow the potential spread of COVID-19 in our region.
Through March 27, 2020, the FTDD Offices, located at 3211 N. Roan Street, Johnson City, Tennessee will remain closed to all except essential personnel. Due to the nature of the District’s work, our intent is to maintain vital operational programs and public health services such CHOICES, CREVAA, Information & Assistance, Options Counseling, and Meals for Seniors. We have also prepared contingencies to enable staff to work remotely, ensuring the District is able to meet the needs of the eight counties and twenty municipalities across Northeast Tennessee.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.