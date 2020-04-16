JOHNSON CITY, TENN. – The Northeast Regional Health Office is hosting COVID-19 drive-through testing events for the community April 18-19, 2020. Nurses and/or National Guard medics at each site will collect nasal swabs from those who want to be tested, and test results may be available within 72 hours after the samples arrive at the lab, depending on lab volume.
“Anyone with health concerns, or who has concerns about the health of a family member, is invited to come to one of these locations this weekend to receive testing for COVID-19,” said Northeast Regional Health Director, Rebekah English. “This testing will be provided at no cost to participants, and those who come for testing can remain in their vehicles throughout the process.”
Sample collection for testing will be offered at the following locations and times:
Saturday, April 18 between 9 AM – 3 PM
Volunteer High School
1050 Volunteer Street, Church Hill, TN
Sunday, April 19 between 9 AM – 3 PM
East Tennessee State University (parking lot across from soccer fields)
1276 Gilbreath Drive, Johnson City, TN
The Northeast Region’s Coronavirus Public Information Line is open from 8 AM-6 PM, Monday- Friday at 423-979-4689. Tennessee’s Coronavirus Public Information Lines are open from 11 AM to 11 PM, daily at 833-556-2476 or 877-857-2945.
TDH is posting updated COVID-19 case numbers by 3 p.m. each day at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html. Find additional information at www.tn.gov/governor/covid-19.html and www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.
