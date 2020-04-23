Macy’s condition didn’t look promising when she first arrived at the Hawkins Co. Humane Society.
“She arrived at the shelter on Feb. 29,” Sandy Behnke, HCHS Manager, told the Review. “A family found her while they were out walking, laying on the side of the road. She was very emaciated and in such horrible condition. She had a large bleeding tumor on her belly and was taken to the vet to be assessed. She is a senior girl, her teeth are horrible and she weighed only 37 lbs. Her normal weight should be between 50 and 60 lbs. The tumor on her belly was bleeding and quite large. The vet was concerned that it could be cancer, and a biopsy would be needed.”
Behnke explained that HCHS has no vet on staff, and they knew that Macy’s medical bills would be expensive.
They put Macy’s story on the HCHS Facebook page in hopes that someone would see the post and donate money to her cause.
In the meantime, Eddie Hutchison who is an animal attendant at HCHS fell in love with Macy.
“He fell in love with her gentle soul,” Behnke said. “He would sit with her and take her out for walks and has taken her to all her vet appointments. It was going to be a very long healing process for Macy, and Eddie was ready to take the steps to get this girl well. She was given steroids and antibiotics with very strict instructions. Her steroids were to help her appetite, and the antibiotics were to reduce inflammation. She had a stomach pill to coat the lining of her stomach, and it had to be given 15 minutes prior to eating. She can only eat in small portions so she could keep the food in her stomach to absorb the nutrients.”
Unfortunately, Macy’s biopsy results came back, and her tumor was deemed to be a type of cancer known as cutaneous hemangiosarcoma. With this type of cancer, Macy may be predisposed to developing more tumors, so she must use sunblock and have limited sun exposure.
HCHS continued to update her story on their Facebook page and the website known as Petfinder, and, on April 1, Macy received a visitor.
“On April 1, Macy touched the heart of a wonderful lady,” Behnke told the Review. “They were just going to foster her, but the more time they spent with her, they decided to adopt this sweet girl and give her the love she so deserves. They also agreed to take over all vetting. Macy has found her forever home, and she is so loved.”
“My husband and I decided that, when we moved into our new house, we were going to rescue senior pets,” said Macy’s new owner, Tracy Plasencia. “We already had one rescue, but we wanted to rescue seniors because they’re usually harder to adopt out. I saw her on Petfinder and thought ‘no one will take this dog.’”
Plasencia explained that she knew Macy needed her.
“When we went to pick her up from the shelter, she was so skinny,” Plasencia said. “That was the first thing I thought when I saw her. She’s probably 20 to 30 pounds underweight. I just thought, ‘we need to take her home’ because nobody else is going to—especially right now with COVID-19.”
Though Plasencia explained that maintaining Macy’s medical requirements is a lot of work, Macy is a great addition to the household.
“She’s really sweet, and she’s fitting right in,” she said. “She’s already ruling the roost around here. She sleeps on the couch, and she likes ear scratches. She’s also pretty stubborn, and I think she’s already spoiled. She’s also starting to put on some weight, and her fur is thickening.”
Even Plasencia’s husband is enjoying the new family member.
“My husband works from home, so, lots of times, she’ll go into his office if he leaves the door cracked,” she said. “She’ll lay on the floor by him and watch him work.”
“I would like for more people to consider adopting these senior dogs,” Plasencia added. “It’s kind of the same situation that people around the world are facing in light of the virus—many people are dying alone. These dogs need somebody. They need a nice, comfortable place to spend the last months, years or whatever they have left.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.