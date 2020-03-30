Since our midweek paper, Hawkins County confirmed three additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the total as of March 31 to four.
“This afternoon Hawkins County Emergency Management Agency can confirm that our office has received information from the Tennessee Department of Health that there are additional cases bringing the total to four positive cases of Coronavirus COVID 19 in Hawkins County,” wrote EMA Director Jamie Miller. “The location and identity of any cases are protected by healthcare privacy. Please continue to follow federal, state, and local guidance to slow the spread. Hawkins County Emergency Management Agency will continue to always report the most accurate information possible to the public. Continue to monitor the Hawkins County Emergency Management Agency Tennessee Facebook page for updates.”
The first case of COVID-19 in the county was confirmed on March 24 and was a 25-year-old employee of Rogersville’s ABB Manufacturing who agreed to speak with news outlets and release the aforementioned information on the condition that he not be named.
“We have taken – and will continue to take – all necessary precautionary measures, following the applicable guidance from the World Health Organization (WHO) and Centers for Disease Control (CDC),” Tracy Long, Vice President for Communications at ABB told the Review at the time. “While continuing to monitor the situation, we will keep updating our employees with further guidance as necessary, and will take appropriate measures to mitigate the impact for our customers.”
As a precaution, ABB Manufacturing shut down on Tuesday, March 24 and hired a contractor to scrub and sanitize the plant.
“Since Tuesday’s announcement we have begun deep cleaning the entire facility, enhancing our social distancing recommendations and establishing an effective active screening process,” Long said in published reports. “Our goal is to create a safe environment and maintain a healthy workforce. Therefore, we will reopen the plant as soon as that effective screening process is in place. We will keep updating our employees with further guidance and will take appropriate measures to mitigate the impact for our customers.”
For the latest updates on COVID-19 in Hawkins County, check back to our website at http://www.therogersvillereview.com/, the EMA’s Facebook page and the Tennessee Health Department website at https://www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html.
The EMA office also listed the following COVID-19 hotlines and information lines on their website:
Ballad Health
Please call 833-822-5523 to be screened if you are concerned you may be ill with COVID-19. This Ballad Health Nurse Connect line is active 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
ETSU Health
“Screenings will be available to those who are experiencing symptoms of the coronavirus and have been screened by ETSU Health staff. Pre-registration is required for testing via the ETSU Health coronavirus hotline at (423-433-6110).”
The testing site is in the ETSU Health Clinic parking lot at 325 North State of Franklin.
Tenn. Dept. of Health
Tennessee Department of Health has launched a Tennessee Coronavirus Public Information Line in partnership with the Tennessee Poison Center. The hotline number is 877-857-2945 and will be available from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. CST daily.
Northeast Tenn. Regional Health Office
A Northeast COVID-19 Information Line has been set up and is fully staffed daily from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m.
To reach the Information Line, call 423-979-4689.
Questions from local medical providers and concerned citizens can be directed to this information line.
