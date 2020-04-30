After several weeks’ worth of work that culminated in around 13,000 handmade masks, local law enforcement officers honored the Hawkins Co. ‘Sewing Soldiers’ for their efforts in a Wednesday ceremony.
Every first responder along with numerous other agencies throughout the county have now been supplied with masks after the Rogersville-based group known as Project Serve our Soldiers partnered with members of the Happy Hearts Quilt Guild to hand-make these masks.
The group has grown from when it started on March 9 until they will wrap up on May 1 into a team of around 50 people anywhere from age 13 to 85.
“It’s been a very strong group overall and a very bonding group,” said Distribution Coordinator Bill Hewitt. “They’ve done it out of a labor of love, caring for the county and its agencies. It’s been a remarkable experience. It’s just been a calling.”
Hewitt told the Review that over 11,000 masks had been distributed as of Wednesday, but there were ‘a couple thousand’ that were still set to be distributed on Friday.
All in all, the group served over 100 different organizations. Each one has received anywhere from ten to 500 masks, depending on the need.
These ‘Sewing Soldiers’ are also part of a larger organization called Rogersville/Hawkins Co. COVID-19 Volunteers, who have also provided hand sanitizer and face shields to first responders and medical professionals.
Two months of work
After nearly two months of hard work, the group will wrap up their efforts on May 1.
“I think this timeline has given the supply chain a chance to catch up,” Bill Hewitt said. “Really, when COVID-19 hit, it caught a lot of states off guard. Some rural areas like Hawkins County and others didn’t move up on the priority list for PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) like some of the larger, metropolitan areas. Hopefully we are on that list now.”
“Our group is tired, to say the least,” Hewitt added. “Most of them are up in years, and they’ve been working an average of six hours per day or more.”
In fact, Hewitt’s wife, Lena Hewitt, told the Review that sewing these masks has become a full-time job for her during these two months.
“I cut, sew and do it all,” she said. “I usually start about 5:30 in the morning, take a break between around 11:00 a.m. and 1 p.m. and then go back to sewing until around 7:30 p.m. I retired so I could sew, and now I can. I’ve just kind-of quit everything else to do this. We’re busier now than when we were working.”
As the largest mask producer of the group, she alone produces an average of 200 masks per day.
She upped her game just before the April 29 distribution, though, and produced 300 masks on April 28 alone.
Donations still needed
Though the quilters won’t be making any more masks for now, Rogersville/Hawkins Co. COVID-19 Volunteers will still keep their donation sites open.
These are located at both the Chamber of Commerce office and at Colonial Mini Storage at 700 Locust Street in Rogersville.
They still need donations of homemade face masks, ribbons, buttons, alcohol-based cleaners or gallons of bleach, as Rogersville’s hospital is still in need of masks for patients.
Readers can find more information at the group’s Facebook page, which will be linked to the online version of this article.
Individual spotlights
The design of the masks is well-planned out, and each member of the group has a specific job.
They are each made from medical-grade fabric, which was donated from a local industry that produces medical material.
“The (medical grade) fabric comes in a big roll, and we cut it in 10-inch squares,” Tillie Richardson of the Happy Hearts Quilt Guild told the Review. “Then we add four pleats in it and add the elastic on each end of it.”
Richardson isn’t kidding when she said the fabric rolls are ‘big.’ In fact, each roll is around two feet tall and between two and three feet wide, as readers can see in the photos that accompany this story.
The group of ‘Sewing Soldiers’ is broken into teams, and each team has a leader. Some members cut the material, some sew, some pin the pleats, some bag the masks, some count the masks and bags, and some transport supplies back and forth.
With their assembly line in place, Richardson explained that it takes only five minutes to make one mask.
Ruth Chamberlain, who is a member of the Happy Hearts Quilt Guild, quickly became the ‘master cutter’ among the group. She ended up cutting six of these huge rolls into individual 10-inch squares.
“Some of the rolls are so big that I had to get out my six-foot table,” she said. “I eventually moved to the dining room to work.”
“I’m excited to finally have my dining room back,” she added with a laugh.
“You have the heart of Hawkins County”
At Wednesday’s ceremony and mask distribution, everyone who had participated in the mask project was asked to wear a red shirt to be easily identified.
“I asked why you all chose to wear red, and I was told that it’s because you all have the heart of Hawkins County,” said Chamber of Commerce Director Nancy Barker.
Barker, who has been heavily involved in the project by securing materials and coordinating donations, gave an appreciation speech on Wednesday.
“Every time they would stop by and give me the numbers of what you all had accomplished, I would think ‘they can’t do any better than this,’ but you did,” Barker told the group. “I am absolutely astounded. When we first started this, we were worried about where we were going to get material and elastic, but you all were innovative and came up with so many different ideas.”
Barker went on to say that the number of COVID-19 cases in the county is what it is because of the mask project.
“You all have kept people safe by using these masks,” Barker said. “It would not have been possible without you all, because we were certainly not getting any help from FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency). Sheri (Ives) (Practice Administrator at Promise Medical Group) called me and had a group come in with tears in their eyes who said, ‘please help us. We don’t have anywhere to get masks.’ You all stepped up just like that. Within about an hour and a half, we had masks for those people.”
“We are hoping that this is coming to an end,” Barker added, noting that Hawkins Co. had stayed at 29 cases of COVID-19 for three days, though this number went up to 30 when new data was released at 3 p.m. on April 29.
As of the Review’s press time on the morning of April 30, the number of cases was still 30.
“I don’t think I could be as proud of a community as I am of this one,” Barker added. “You all are a wonderful group of people.”
