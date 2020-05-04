Third Judicial District courts reopen with precautions

After nearly a month of the Hawkins court system being shut down, things began getting back to normal on May 4.
Third Judicial District Chancellor Doug Jenkins announced on April 30 that the plan for reopening the Third Judicial District courts for in-person hearings has been approved by the Tennessee Supreme Court.
“The long and short of it is, the courts will resume as normal schedule as possible beginning in Greene County on May 1, 2020 and the courts in Hamblen, Hancock, and Hawkins Counties May 4, 2020 going forward,” Jenkins told the Review. “We are happy to announce that our is one of the first five plans in the State to be approved.”
District-wide safety measures when reopening
The plan includes the following district-wide safety criteria:
- Public access to the courthouse will be limited to one entrance. At that one entrance, courthouse security personnel (where practicable) will be armed with no-contact thermometers where someone’s temperature may be taken with a beam to the forehead. Anyone with a fever greater than 100.4 would be turned away. Also, allowing the security personnel to ask questions to those attempting to enter the courthouse about their health situation- fever, cough, etc. Anyone with COVID 19 symptoms will be turned away
- No jury trials until further order of the Supreme Court
- Proper social distancing and sanitary observances will be required for those waiting on in-person court proceedings
- The number of persons in a courtroom (exclusive of the judge, court personnel, and court security) shall not exceed 10 people unless justice so demands and that only in exceptional circumstances
The plan also requires all judges to maximize the use of phone and video hearings, as they have been doing, in addition to resuming in person hearings.
Hawkins courts safety measures
Each county within the Third Judicial District also has safety measures specific to their courts. In all Hawkins County courts, all individuals will be screened before entering the premises, and only individuals approved by the Court will be allowed to enter.
People entering the premises are encouraged to wear masks or cloth face coverings.
For General Sessions and Juvenile Courts, separate courtrooms will be used for different types of cases to ensure that no more than 10 people are in a room.
In regards to criminal court, the first business of June is traditionally announcement day for Attorneys and Defendants. However, defendants’ in-person appearance has been suspended with attorneys making a disposition announcement to the court by fax or e- mail to the clerk or Judge. The judge will be available for announcements on the first business day in June 2020 at 9:00 a.m. in the Chancery Courtroom while the Grand Jury meets in the Criminal Courtroom.
Jury trials previously scheduled will also be rescheduled after July 3, 2020.
June 11, 2020 is now an arraignment day for defendants who are incarcerated, and June 12, 2020 is an arraignment day for defendants on bond.
In order to avoid having a large crowd on June 12, defendant will not be allowed to enter the courthouse if they have not been indicted. Each defendant will be given an appearance date of July 3, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. for an arraignment. If the defendant requests counsel, then they will be given an Affidavit of Indigency form to fill out and return to the Court Clerk for appointment of counsel.
The court will also schedule several plea days throughout the month to alleviate large crowds at each one.
Grand Jury trials are requested to reopen on June 1, and numerous extra precautions will be taken to adhere to social distancing requirements and keep surfaces sanitized.
Municipal Courts
Neither Bulls Gap or Rogersville Municipal Court will hold court in May, though Rogersville’s plans to reopen in June.
Both Surgoinsville and Mount Carmel’s Municipal Courts plan to have only one court day in May, and Church Hill Municipal Court will have two.
Social distancing requirements will be followed at all Municipal Courts.
For more detailed information, district’s plan for reopening can be read in its entirety at https://www.tncourts.gov/node/6042449.
