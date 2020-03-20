Hawkins County and Rogersville City Schools announced on Monday that they would be closed through March 31, but school officials are making sure that students are still being fed during this time.
The Hawkins Co. School System is offering free, drive-through meal options at the following locations between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.: Bulls Gap School, Mooresburg Elementary, Hawkins Elementary, Surgoinsville Elementary, Church Hill Elementary, and Clinch School.
These meals are free for any child age 18 and under. No paperwork is required to receive a meal, but children must be present in the car when picking it up. School administrators also ask that the meals be consumed off-site.
They have also extended the dates during which these meals will be provided. Now, grab ‘n go meal are available Monday through Friday from March 17 through March 31.
They have also recently added a breakfast option so that a breakfast for the next day will be served with every lunch.
They served 272 total meals on March 17, which was the first day of the lunch program. Many teachers and staff members from schools like Joseph Rogers Primary and Mooresburg Elementary School also purchased easy-to-fix meals and snacks and made home deliveries to students.
WIFI access will also be available Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m.-1:00 p.m. in the front parking lots of Surgoinsville Elementary, Clinch School and Bulls Gap School to allow parents to download online learning resources.
These closures came at the recommendation of Governor Bill Lee to curb the spread of COVID-19, otherwise known as the Coronavirus.
The Hawkins Co. School System is also offering numerous online resources in addition to the regular schoolwork sent home by teachers.
For example, the system is offering a Facebook Story Time video each day, Monday through Friday at noon. In each video, a different Hawkins Co. teacher will read aloud from one of their favorite books.
The first video began on March 18 with SES Fourth Grade teacher, Abigail Daniels who read from Rosie Revere, Engineer.
These videos can be found on the Hawkins Co. Schools’ Facebook page.
Numerous schools are also listing online-learning resources on their respective websites and Facebook pages. For more information, check out the Hawkins Co. Schools’ website at https://www.hck12.net/ or the RCS website at http://www.rcschool.net/.
