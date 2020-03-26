When the COVID-19 crisis began to rear its ugly head, a few of our long-time advertisers, such as grocery stores, department stores, and others, out of an abundance of caution, we are sure, cancelled their pre-printed insert schedules until further notice, due primarily to changing store hours, and concerns over the possible non-availability of certain “advertised” products.
In the past two weeks, we have had a number of phone calls, emails and contacts through our social media pages from readers who are accustomed to using those inserts to determine their shopping needs for the week, and who are upset that the inserts are missing.
However, please understand that while we are overjoyed when our business friends place their inserts with the Review, we have no control over if, when or how often they choose to do so. That decision is totally in the hands of those stores’ corporate offices.
If you miss your inserts, we would suggest a friendly call to local store managers letting them know how much you miss your inserts, thanking them for staying open and continuing to serve the public in the face of this nightmare, and asking that they, in turn, contact their corporate offices (where the decisionmakers are) and request that their inserts again be placed in the Review.
Hopefully, we are coming to the end of this long, dark coronavirus tunnel, and as soon as those stores resume their advertising schedules you can rest assured that we will again deliver their inserts into your hands.
Thank you — our readers, advertisers, friends and neighbors — for your loyalty and for reading and supporting your hometown newspaper of record since 1885!
— Tommy Campbell, Publisher
