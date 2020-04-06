Health Department opens assessment sites in the northeast region

JOHNSON CITY, TENN. – To increase coronavirus (COVID-19) testing, the Northeast Regional Health Office has established assessment sites in Carter, Greene, Hawkins/Rogersville and Washington counties. Assessment sites are open to pre-screened and pre-registered patients only.
Residents who have concerns they may have symptoms of COVID-19 can contact the Northeast Coronavirus Information Line at 423-979-4689 between 8 am-6 pm Monday through Friday. Pre-registration is required for testing at all sites and will be unavailable at the sites. National Guard medical teams will be onsite to assist with testing. The sites will be open in the health department parking lot on the following days:
Effective April 3, 2020 until further notice
Greene & Carter County Health Departments: Monday-Friday from 9:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m.
Rogersville & Washington County Health Departments: Monday-Friday from 1:00 p.m.-3:00 p.m.
Carter County Health Department
403 E G St
Elizabethton, TN 37643
Greene County Health Department
810 Church Street
Greeneville, TN 37743
Hawkins County/Rogersville Health Department
201 Park Blvd
Rogersville, TN 37857
Washington County Health Department
219 Princeton Road
Johnson City, TN 37601
Patients with symptoms will undergo pre-screening and pre-registration by phone, and then be directed to the site to undergo nasal swab collection and testing for COVID-19. Public Health Regional nurses will then follow-up with the patient.
Most people, particularly those with mild or no symptoms, do not need assessment for COVID-19.
Those in high-risk categories, including contacts of confirmed cases; people in occupations with exposure to large numbers of contacts; health care workers; nursing home residents; severely immunocompromised patients; critically ill patients; pregnant women and people who have COVID-19 symptoms, are prioritized for testing.
There are many things Northeast Region residents can do to reduce the impact of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands often with soap and water (or alcohol-based hand rub) for at least 20 seconds, especially after coughing or sneezing;
- Do not touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands;
- Stay home when you are sick;
- Cover your coughs and sneezes with your arm or a tissue;
- Clean and disinfect objects (e.g., cell phone, computer) and high touch surfaces regularly;
- Practice social/physical distancing from others, be safer at home.
All Tennesseans, especially those in high-risk populations, should take the following actions to reduce the possibility of getting sick with COVID-19:
- Keep space (at least 6’) between yourself and others;
- Limit your time in public to essential needs only, such as grocery trips, medical care, pharmacy needs or emergencies;
- When you are in public, avoid crowds as much as possible, and keep away from others who may be sick, and wash your hands often;
- Avoid non-essential travel, especially on airlines and cruise ships; and,
- Stay home as much as possible to reduce your risk of being exposed.
TDH has additional information available at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has updated information and guidance available online at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.
