GREENEVILLE — Beginning Monday, March 23, and following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance, Apex Bank will expand drive-thru services and mobile technology for customers. This decision was made to ensure the safety and well-being of the bank's customers and team members in light of the unfolding Coronavirus situation.
Drive-thru service will be available at all six regional offices and will operate Monday through Thursday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Friday 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.
The Andrew Johnson Highway location will operate drive-thru hours on Saturday from 9 a.m. – 12 noon.
Apex Bank will continue to deliver full banking services by drive-thru access at all six local offices throughout Greene and Hawkins counties.
Each bank office will accept meetings with customers by appointment only.
Customers can bank with Apex Bank’s mobile banking app and online at www.apexbank.com.
Telephone numbers for all six of regional locations are listed online at www.apexbank.com or customers can call (888) 8MY-APEX.
"Additionally, Apex Bank reminds the community to please use caution when accessing emails, as there have been reports of Coronavirus-related phishing emails," a news release stated. "Always be aware of e-mails asking you to download programs and do not respond to any e-mail asking you to update your personal information online or through the phone. Apex Bank will never ask you for personal information through e-mail such as account numbers and or passwords."
