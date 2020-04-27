What you need to know about August’s election: Federal and State Primary and County General elections

Though the process might look a little different due to the COVID-19 pandemic, August’s election in still coming full steam ahead.
Aug. 6 will feature the Federal and State Primary and County General election with the following positions on the ballot:
Federal and State Primary
United States Senate
United States House of Representatives, District 1
Tennessee Senate, District 8
Tennessee House of Representatives, District 9
District 8 Democratic Committeeman (unexpired term)
District 8 Democratic Committeewoman (unexpired term)
Hawkins County General
Assessor of Property
Hawkins County School Board: Districts 1, 2, 5, 7(unexpired term)
Constable, District 1 (unexpired term)
Key dates and for upcoming election
May 8, 2020- First day to request an absentee ballot
June 17 at noon- Last day to be a write-in on local ballot
July 7, 2020- Last day to register to vote for the August 6, 2020 Election
July 17 through Aug. 1- Early voting
July 30, 2020- Last day to request an absentee ballot
Absentee Voting
Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic the Hawkins Co. Election Commission is encouraging anyone that qualifies to vote absentee ballot to take advantage of this option. Here are some of the 14 categories for absentee voting:
- 60 years of age or older.
- Will be outside the county during early voting and Election day.
- Full-time college student (or spouse of a student) at an institution inside TN and outside the county of where voter is registered.
- Voter with a disability and polling place is inaccessible.
- Member of military or family of military or overseas citizen.
- Resides in a licensed facility, outside the county, providing relatively permanent domiciliary care.
- Hospitalized, ill, or physically disabled and unable to appear in-person at polling location
- Caretaker of person hospitalized, ill, or physically disabled
- Commercial Driver License (CDL) or Transportation Worker Identification Credential (TWIC) and will be out of county during early voting and Election day
A voter wishing to vote absentee must have registered to vote in person or must have previously appeared to vote in person. If this is not the case, you can simply come to our office to request your ballot and then we can verify your identity and you will then be eligible. Call our office at 423-272-8061 and we will be glad to assist you or you can check our website hawkinscountytn.gov and an application will be posted there by May 7, 2020. If you are interested in this option, please do not delay in starting the process.
Local Candidate list
Hawkins Co. Assessor of Property:
Jeff Thacker- Republican
No Candidate Qualified- Democrat
School Board- District 1
Wallace McClure Boyd III
School Board- District 2
Chris W. Christian
School Board- District 5
Jackie Charles
School Board- District 6 (unexpired term)
Judy Woods Trent
Constable District 11 (unexpired term)
No candidate qualified
State and Federal Candidate list
United States Senate – Republican Party:
Clifford Adkins
Natisha Brooks
Byron Bush
Toy Dale Cope
Terry Dicus
Tom Emerson, Jr.
George S. Flinn, Jr
Bill Hagerty
Jon Henry
Kent A. Morrell
Glen L. Neal Jr.
John E. Osborne
Aaron L. Pettigrew
David Schuster
Manny Sethi
U.S. House of Representatives District 1- Rep. Party
Jay Adkins
Phil Arlinghaus
Richard Baker
Chance L. Cansler
John Clark
Rusty Crowe
Steve Darden
Chad Fleenor
Robert D. Franklin
Josh Gapp
Diana Harshbarger
David B. Hawk
Timothy Hill
Chuck Miller
Carter M. Quillen
Nichole Williams
TN Senate District 8- Republican Party
Frank S. Niceley
TN House of Representatives District 9- Republican Party
Gary W Hicks Jr
United States Senate- Democratic Party
Marquita Bradshaw
Gary G Davis
Robin Kimbrough
James Mackler
Mark Pickrell
U.S. House of Representatives District 1- Democratic Party
Chris Rowe
Larry J. Smith
Blair Walsingham
TN Senate District 8- Democratic Party
No candidate qualified
TN House of Representatives District 9- Democratic Party
No candidate qualified
State Executive Committeeman District 8 (unexpired term)- Dem. Party
Rodney Fugate
State Executive Committeewoman District 8 (unexpired term)- Dem. Party
Rachel T. Fuentes
Election Office is here for you
Crystal Rogers, Administrator of Elections urged readers to turn in applications to be a write-in on local ballots. This is especially useful for positions such as Constable District 1, as no candidate has currently qualified.
For any questions or concerns about this or any other upcoming election, call the Hawkins Co. Election Office at (423)-272-8061.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.