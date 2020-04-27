What you need to know about August’s election: Federal and State Primary and County General elections

Though the process might look a little different due to the COVID-19 pandemic, August’s election in still coming full steam ahead.

Aug. 6 will feature the Federal and State Primary and County General election with the following positions on the ballot:

Federal and State Primary 

United States Senate               

United States House of Representatives, District 1

Tennessee Senate, District 8

Tennessee House of Representatives, District 9

District 8 Democratic Committeeman (unexpired term)

District 8 Democratic Committeewoman (unexpired term)

Hawkins County General

Assessor of Property

Hawkins County School Board: Districts 1, 2, 5, 7(unexpired term)

Constable, District 1 (unexpired term)

Key dates and for upcoming election 

May 8, 2020- First day to request an absentee ballot

June 17 at noon- Last day to be a write-in on local ballot

July 7, 2020- Last day to register to vote for the August 6, 2020 Election   

July 17 through Aug. 1- Early voting 

July 30, 2020- Last day to request an absentee ballot

Absentee Voting 

Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic the Hawkins Co. Election Commission is encouraging anyone that qualifies to vote absentee ballot to take advantage of this option. Here are some of the 14 categories for absentee voting:

  • 60 years of age or older.
  • Will be outside the county during early voting and Election day.
  • Full-time college student (or spouse of a student) at an institution inside TN and outside the county of where voter is registered.
  • Voter with a disability and polling place is inaccessible.
  • Member of military or family of military or overseas citizen.
  • Resides in a licensed facility, outside the county, providing relatively permanent domiciliary care.
  • Hospitalized, ill, or physically disabled and unable to appear in-person at polling location                                    
  • Caretaker of person hospitalized, ill, or physically disabled
  • Commercial Driver License (CDL) or Transportation Worker Identification Credential (TWIC) and will be out of county during early voting and Election day 

A voter wishing to vote absentee must have registered to vote in person or must have previously appeared to vote in person. If this is not the case, you can simply come to our office to request your ballot and then we can verify your identity and you will then be eligible.  Call our office at 423-272-8061 and we will be glad to assist you or you can check our website hawkinscountytn.gov and an application will be posted there by May 7, 2020.  If you are interested in this option, please do not delay in starting the process.

Local Candidate list 

Hawkins Co. Assessor of Property: 

Jeff Thacker- Republican

No Candidate Qualified- Democrat  

School Board- District 1

Wallace McClure Boyd III

School Board- District 2

Chris W. Christian

School Board- District 5 

Jackie Charles 

School Board- District 6 (unexpired term)

Judy Woods Trent

Constable District 11 (unexpired term)

No candidate qualified

State and Federal Candidate list

United States Senate – Republican Party:

Clifford Adkins

Natisha Brooks

Byron Bush

Toy Dale Cope 

Terry Dicus   

Tom Emerson, Jr.

George S. Flinn, Jr

Bill Hagerty

Jon Henry

Kent A. Morrell

Glen L. Neal Jr.

John E. Osborne

Aaron L. Pettigrew

David Schuster

Manny Sethi       

U.S. House of Representatives District 1- Rep. Party

Jay Adkins

Phil Arlinghaus

Richard Baker

Chance L. Cansler

John Clark

Rusty Crowe

Steve Darden

Chad Fleenor

Robert D. Franklin

Josh Gapp

Diana Harshbarger

David B. Hawk

Timothy Hill

Chuck Miller

Carter M. Quillen

Nichole Williams

TN Senate District 8- Republican Party

Frank S. Niceley

TN House of Representatives District 9- Republican Party

Gary W Hicks Jr

United States Senate- Democratic Party

Marquita Bradshaw

Gary G Davis

Robin Kimbrough

James Mackler

Mark Pickrell

U.S. House of Representatives District 1- Democratic Party

Chris Rowe

Larry J. Smith

Blair Walsingham

TN Senate District 8- Democratic Party

No candidate qualified 

TN House of Representatives District 9- Democratic Party 

No candidate qualified 

State Executive Committeeman District 8 (unexpired term)- Dem. Party

Rodney Fugate

State Executive Committeewoman District 8 (unexpired term)- Dem. Party

Rachel T. Fuentes 

Election Office is here for you

Crystal Rogers, Administrator of Elections urged readers to turn in applications to be a write-in on local ballots. This is especially useful for positions such as Constable District 1, as no candidate has currently qualified. 

For any questions or concerns about this or any other upcoming election, call the Hawkins Co. Election Office at (423)-272-8061. 

