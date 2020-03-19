WASHINGTON, DC — Over the course of the past week, every facet of American life has been impacted by the coronavirus. We’ve seen friends and loved ones laid off because businesses have been shut down, schools are closed for weeks – if not months, and retirement savings have been decimated as the stock market has lost nearly a third of its value. Coronavirus is wreaking havoc on our economy, which is why such dramatic actions are being taken.
Early last Saturday morning, I voted for the Families First Coronavirus Response Act that was signed in to law by President Trump this Wednesday. This legislation will ensure free testing for COVID-19 - the disease caused by coronavirus. It will also ensure paid sick leave to those who are ill, quarantined or caring for children through tax credits for employers. One of the first complications of the virus we saw is students facing food insecurity due to a reliance on school meals. My office is working with local stakeholders to address this concern, and this legislation includes nutritional waivers to make it easier for school administrations to find creative ways to deliver meals to students in need.
This is an important first step, but as more businesses are forced to shut down, millions of workers will lose their jobs. People who put their life savings into their businesses face the prospect of their investment disappearing overnight. This can’t – this won’t – be allowed to happen. President Trump rightly is calling for a massive economic package that will help stabilize our economy and get us through this threat. This package is going to include assistance for every American whose livelihood is threatened because of this virus, help for small businesses who can’t afford the economic slowdown, help for industries in which activity has stopped because of government restrictions, and help for critical frontline health care needs.
It’s important for Americans to understand: this isn’t a recession. It is a planned, temporary economic slowdown specifically designed to keep Americans safe while our country’s public health is threatened. We can, and will, come back from this – but right now, the focus must be on keeping people safe.
As of March 18, there are 7,092 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. and 97 deaths. Over the next week or so, as testing becomes more widespread, the total number of cases and deaths will continue to multiply and put a greater strain on our health care system. Although, most individuals who contract COVID-19 will experience symptoms that resemble a cold or flu and recover, a significant number of infected people will require hospitalization. If these hospitalizations occur in too short a period of time, our medical facilities will be overwhelmed and unable to provide treatment. That’s why Americans are seeing unprecedented public health restrictions being put in place. We are trying to do what public health experts refer to as flattening the curve.
There are no vaccines or treatments specific to COVID-19, which differentiates this disease from the flu. If you doubt the coronavirus is a serious public health threat, consider the case of Italy, which has an excellent health care system. On February 29 – just three weeks ago – Italy had reported 888 cases and 21 deaths. On March 18, Italy reported 35,718 cases and 2,978 deaths. Italy is reporting thousands of new cases and hundreds of deaths every day. If it can happen in Italy, it can happen anywhere. President Trump said it best earlier this week, saying, “We have an invisible enemy. This is a bad one. This is a very bad one.”
How can we prepare? First, we must listen to the recommendations made by our public health officials. That means check the (Centers for Disease Control) CDC and Tennessee Health Department websites frequently for updates. Practice social distancing while the virus is spreading. Don’t go to work if you have any symptoms of illness. Avoid unnecessary public visits. By limiting our contact with others, we will dramatically limit the ability of the coronavirus to spread.
Unfortunately, we don’t know how long these extreme measures will have to be in place. Although steps have been set as 15-day guidelines, it could take longer to limit the spread of the virus. The longer this virus endures, the worse its impact will be on our economy and – most importantly – for the many families who will struggle to make ends meet.
We are all in this together. If we each do our part, we will get through this crisis and come out stronger and more united in the end.
