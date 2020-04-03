MURFREESBORO – Here is the latest from the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA) in regards to sports events impacted by school closings and athletic postponements due to the coronavirus/COVID-19 threat.
Hall of Fame Induction Banquet
The TSSAA Hall of Fame luncheon scheduled for Saturday, April 18 has been postponed. Every attempt will be made to reschedule this event at the earliest possible opportunity.
Athletic Directors’ and Cheer Coaches Conference
The TIAAA Athletic Directors’ Conference and Cheer Coaches Conference scheduled for April 19-21 has been postponed. An attempt will be made to reschedule this event.
State Basketball Tournaments
The Division II state basketball tournament was completed as scheduled. The Division I girls’ tournament was suspended after the quarterfinal round and the Division I boys’ tournament did not commence. At the direction of the Board of Control, the TSSAA executive staff will make every effort to complete the Division I tournaments if/when circumstances allow.
Spring Sports, Regular Season Contests
Tennessee Governor Bill Lee has asked all schools to close and suspend extra-curricular activities, including athletics, until April 24. TSSAA expects its member schools to follow this directive.
Spring Sports Championships
All spring sports in Tennessee culminate with the Spring Fling state championship event which is scheduled for May 19-22. At this time, no decision has been made to postpone or cancel Spring Fling. The Unified Track event, however, has been canceled at the direction of Special Olympics Tennessee.
Unified Track & Field
Special Olympics Tennessee has suspended all sports training and competitions involving their athletes.
This suspension includes the TSSAA partnership with Special Olympics Tennessee for the sport of Unified Track & Field. The 2020 Unified Track & Field State Championships and qualifying events scheduled for this spring have been canceled. TSSAA looks forward to resuming their partnership with Special Olympics Tennessee in 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.