Whether you call it the Coronavirus, COVID-19 or the Wuhan Flu, it’s perceived danger is wreaking havoc on sports schedules of all varieties, as leagues of all levels have been announcing cancellations and postponements left and right to avoid the spread of the virus via mass gatherings of people.
Following the lead of the NBA, NHL and MLB, the NCAA cancelled March Madness before it could even begin.
With conference tournaments dropping like dominos, basketball fans couldn’t even enjoy what turned out being the final game of the 2019-20 season: the Creighton/St. John’s quarterfinal was cancelled at halftime along with the rest of the Big East Tournament.
Last week, the TSSAA announced the postponement of the state basketball tournaments at Middle Tennessee State University.
“We are suspending the remainder of the girls’ state tournament and next week’s boys’ state tournament. Whether we will be able to reschedule these events will depend on the length of the suspension and the availability of facilities.
“We intended to conduct the tournaments with restricted attendance as we announced earlier. However, today has seen the suspension or cancellation of championship events by the NCAA and multiple collegiate conferences including the SEC tournament that was being played nearby; the suspension of regular season play in the NBA and the NHL; the closure of university campuses and of several Tennessee public school systems; and the suspension or cancellation of high school championships in multiple other states.
“COVID-19 is a public health threat, a threat to our student-athletes and our school communities. With the actions being taken all around us, including the action of our host university MTSU in sending all students away from campus, we believe it would be irresponsible and contrary to the public interest for us to continue our tournaments at this time and risk contributing to the spread of the virus,” the TSSAA said in the announcement.
Monday, the chances of those tournaments resuming lessened when Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee announced that schools across the state should close no later than Friday and remain that way until at least March 31.
“As the response to COVID-19 evolves, I urge every school district in Tennessee to close as soon as practically possible, with all schools expected to close by Friday, March 20, 2020 at the latest,” Lee said.
“Schools should remain closed through March 31, 2020 to further mitigate the spread of this infectious disease and we will issue further guidance prior to March 31. Superintendents and local leadership have the full support of my administration to determine effective dates for closure this week as they evaluate what is best for families within their respective districts.
“We understand the tremendous burden school closure places on families and we will continue to work with both the federal government and school districts to ensure we continue essential supports like meals for students in need.
“Every Tennessean has a role to play in preventing the spread of COVID-19 and I urge Tennesseans to be quick to help neighbors as new needs surface with the closure of schools,” Lee said.
Whether it turns out to be sound precaution or massive overreaction, only time will tell. While it remains to be seen how much the area is affected by the disease, its impact has already been significant, as local athletic events are now falling by the wayside. Other high school sports have followed suit. Cherokee and Volunteer track coaches confirmed Monday the cancellation of two track meets this week in which their respective athletes would have competed. Other spring sports seasons are expected to follow as Hawkins County schools begin closing until further notice.
How much of the respective seasons will be lost is anyone’s guess at this point. The situation is fluid with changes coming by the hour. The Review will announce appropriate, vital updates when they are made available.
