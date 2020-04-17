NASHVILLE – School’s out for summer, Alice Cooper famously sang. For high school seniors – barring college – school’s out forever.
Hawkins County schools – out since March 17 – will stay closed for the remainder of the spring semester, effectively ending the school year and any chance of resuming spring sports competition.
“In order to keep every Tennessean safe during this pandemic, I am recommending that schools remain closed through the end of this school year,” Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee said Wednesday afternoon.
“We’re working with the Department of Education and local leaders to ensure there is flexibility for districts to complete critical year-end activities,” Lee said.
For senior athletes, there had been hope schools would re-convene April 27, and there would be some semblance of season-ending tournaments setting up state tournament bids.
That hope fizzled with today’s announcement the closure would continue the balance of the school year.
“We must ensure the safety and well-being of every child in Tennessee during this time,” Lee said. “The COVID-19 Child Well-being Task Force, led by Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn, will work with local communities to support our students during times of school closure and beyond.”
The Tennessee Secondary Schools Athletic Association (TSSAA), which had held out hope for the resumption of the state basketball tournaments and spring sports, officially threw in the towel later Wednesday.
“With the Governor’s announcement of school closure for the remainder of the school year, all remaining TSSAA events for 2019-20, including all spring sports and the postponed BlueCross Basketball Championships, are cancelled,” the TSSAA announced.
“This is an unprecedented time across our state and country, and we do not make this decision lightly. We thank all of the participants, their coaches, administrators, parents, and everyone else who has dedicated a tremendous amount of time, passion, and effort to high school athletics, especially these affected events.”
The TSSAA addressed those affected most by the cancellation: high school seniors.
“To our senior participants — we thank you for everything you have done for your schools and communities and wish you the very best in your bright futures. This is difficult, but the lessons you’ve learned and friendships you’ve made through high school activities will last your lifetime.
“We look forward to the resumption of high school athletics during the 2020-21 school year, and will continue work on those events at this time. The TSSAA thanks everyone involved for their patience and understanding throughout this process.
“Information will be given to member schools regarding summer athletic activities in regards to the sports calendar at a date in the near future.”
State education officials said educators face challenges in the classroom going forward.
“The coronavirus pandemic has already negatively impacted students, educators and communities, and will continue to do so for some time,” said Tennessee Education Association President Beth Brown.
“Educators are as eager as parents for school to resume, by every decision on how and when to re-open classrooms must consider health, safety and well-being first,” she said.
“Following Gov. Bill Lee’s announcement today, it is now time to look forward to the 2020-2021 school year. The prolonged break in classroom instruction has disrupted student learning and will cause serious challenges for students and educators when school resumes,” Brown said.
“As the professionals who work with students most closely, Tennessee educators must have significant input in the planning and implementation of efforts to overcome learning loss,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.