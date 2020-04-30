Knights of Columbus help Rogersville’s Chip Hale Center purchase four new vans

Clients at Rogersville’s Chip Hale center will soon have some new rides, thanks to the Knights of Columbus of St. Henry Catholic Church.
For nearly 30 years, the Knights of Columbus St. Henry Catholic Church Council has collected money for the MR Foundation, with a portion of it going to Chip Hale each year.
This year’s donation of a little over $12,500 will be used as a grant match to help the center purchase a few new vans to transport their clients.
“We collect so much money that goes to the MR Foundation of Tennessee, which is like the parent organization, and then they send a portion of it back to us to pass out to a local agency that meets their criteria,” Ron Campbell, who is the Knights of Columbus treasurer and coordinator for the MR Drive, told the Review. “They keep some of it for the state, and then we get to put some towards the local agency of our choice.”
The MR Foundation focuses on helping individuals who are intellectually handicapped, so the Knights felt that Chip Hale was a good fit for that mission. They also helped to support the Special Olympics last year.
“They are a great organization,” Campbell said of Chip Hale.
“Transportation means everything”
The Knight’s donation this year will be used as the match from a TDOT (Tennessee Department of Transportation) grant to purchase four new vans. This particular grant pays for 80 percent of the cost, and Chip Hale must make up the other 20 percent. Thus, the center is receiving roughly $63,000 worth of vans for free as a result of these generous donations.
One of the existing vans to be replaced is currently out of commission and has over 280,000 miles on it.
The Chip Hale Center was a past recipient of the TDOT grant, so they were eligible to reapply.
“Transportation means everything when you’re talking about adults with intellectual disabilities,” Executive Director Lana Young told the Review. “They normally don’t have any other means. Even if they do have a good family support system, sometimes it is burdensome on the family to make sure that they make it to their doctor’s appointments or leisure activities such as church or ballgames.”
These vans are used to transport the clients to both leisure and essential activities.
“It’s not all leisure,” Young said. “They are even used to take them shopping for any kind of personal or hygiene items they might need--or even groceries. There was a lot of research that went into it, and we had to jump through a lot of hoops and a ton of paperwork to make it happen.”
About Chip Hale
“We are a community provider who supports the adult community with intellectual and developmental disabilities,” Young said of the organization. “What we have now is a day program that is currently closed due to COVID-19. This program allows folks to come in and learn current events, work on crafts, socialize and learn employment skills.”
The workers even conduct mock interviews with the clients who are eligible to be employed in the community.
Though the center hasn’t been given a date for reopening, Young explained that they are taking it slow.
“They are a vulnerable community, so we want to be as safe as we can with them,” Young said. “But, they do miss coming here. Our day program manager and residential manager has been reaching out to all of them during this time.”
The center currently serves 35 clients.
About the Knights of Columbus
“We are a Catholic men’s organization, and we try to do charitable work throughout the community,” Campbell said.
Through the years, they have also helped to provide wheelchairs for handicapped individuals, have partnered with Of One Accord Ministry to buy coats for local children in need, and have provided financial support for young boys to attend scout camps.
“Even just a brother Knight who is in need, we have helped there, too,” Campbell said. “You might have seen us out collecting money, doing a roadblock or at Walmart passing out Tootsie Rolls. We have collected, over the past 30 years, close to $60,000 for charitable organizations.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.