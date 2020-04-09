Heritage Association’s Vintage Market rescheduled for May

Vintage shoppers will, unfortunately, have to wait another month to peruse at the RHA Vintage Market.
In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the event that was originally scheduled for April 18 has been moved to Saturday, May 30 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Spring Salad Luncheon has also been postponed. Though the new date has not yet been set, RHA will announce it soon.
“The Vintage Market is a unique, vintage-inspired outdoor market featuring original mixed media art, antiques, antique-inspired clothing and jewelry, repurposed finds, home decor, architectural salvage, outdoor furnishings, seasonal plantings and consumable yummies,” read the RHA press release back in January. “It is a unique opportunity to display your talent and passion.”
Vendors will be set up along Rogersville’s Main Street so that visitors can wander from booth to booth. All of the lunch establishments in downtown will be open during the event, offering plenty of food choices for visitors.
This particular event will support the Crockett Spring Park lighting project.
“We currently have no lighting other than the gazebo, and we want all visitors to feel safe and enjoy that park,” RHA Director Melissa Nelson told the Review. “So many people utilize that park for exercise or for walking their dogs. Children hide those precious kindness rocks there. We want everyone to feel safe, not only the ones that utilize the park, but the community around the park, including the homeowners. We are constantly searching for grants but with these grants you still have to come up with a funding match.”
Sandy Lakin, owner of Rogersville’s LuElla’s Gift Market actually started the event in 2018 as the successful ‘Junk and Jam.’ However, RHA Director Melissa Nelson explained that, due to Lakin’s busy schedule, she asked RHA to take over the event as a fundraiser.
“We have received such a great response to this event so far,” RHA Director Melissa Nelson told the Review on Tuesday.
If you or someone you know would like to set up a booth at the event, email director@rogersvilleheritage.org or call 423-272-2691. Applications are still being accepted.
The Vintage Market was just one of several events the organization has planned for this year to try and encourage community involvement.
The following is a list of other monthly RHA events:
May: Mother’s Day Tea
June: Silent auction fundraiser
July: All-day event at Crockett Spring Park with music and food trucks
August: Backyard BBQ at Crockett Spring Park
September: RHA Gala
October: Heritage Days
November: Soup and sandwich luncheon
December: Decorate the Inn, Breakfast with Santa, Christmas Tour of Homes and New Year’s Eve on the Town.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.