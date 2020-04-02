What does the Local Emergency directive mean for you?

Hawkins Co. Mayor Jim Lee declared a state of local emergency and a “safer at home” directive that took effect on Tuesday, March 31.
This declaration gives both City and County governments the ability to “take whatever prudent action is necessary to ensure the health, safety and welfare of the community.” But, what does this mean for our readers?
Though the entirety of the declaration can be found in our April 1 Midweek edition and read online on our website, here is a synopsis of what the declaration states:
- Public access is limited at all county offices
- Any upcoming county meetings will be held electronically without any members of the general public allowed, and the county will take “reasonable measures” to ensure the public can view or listen to said meetings
- All individuals currently living within the County are required to stay at their place of residence unless engaged in Essential Activities as outlined in this Order.
- When using shared or outdoor spaces, people must at all times, as reasonably as possible, maintain social distancing of at least 6 feet from any other person when they are outside their residence
- All persons may leave their residences only for Essential Activities, Essential Governmental Functions, or to operate Essential Businesses
- All travel, including, but not limited to, travel on foot, bicycle, scooter, motorcycle, automobile, or public transit, except Essential Travel and travel for Essential Activities as defined in this Order, is prohibited.
- All public and private gatherings of more than ten people occurring outside a single household or living unit are prohibited except for the limited purposes defined in the order
- All businesses with a facility in the County, except for “Essential Businesses”, are required to cease all activities at facilities located within the County except Minimum Basic Operation
- Employees are required to work from home except for performing minimum base operation
- “Minimum Base Operation” means activities to maintain the value of the business’s inventory, ensure security, process payroll and employee benefits, or for related functions
- All Essential Businesses are strongly encouraged to remain open but comply with social distancing requirements
What businesses are considered “essential”?
Lee’s order considers the following kinds of businesses “essential.” Lee also told the Review that people who work for essential businesses are not REQUIRED to carry documentation of employment.
- Healthcare Operations and Essential Infrastructure
- Grocery and beverage stores, certified farmers’ market, farm and produce stands, supermarkets, food banks, convenience stores, catering, and other similar establishments. This includes stores that sell groceries and also sell other non-grocery products, and products necessary to maintain the safety, sanitation, and essential operation of residences.
- Food cultivation, including farming, livestock, and fishing.
- Businesses that provide food, shelter, and social services, and other necessities of life for the economically disadvantaged or otherwise needy individuals.
- Newspapers, television, radio, and other media services.
- Gas stations and auto supply, auto repair, and related facilities.
- Banks and related financial institutions.
- Hardware stores, home and business repair, construction (commercial and residential), and facilities design businesses.
- Insurance businesses and services.
- Plumbers, electricians, exterminators, cleaning, janitorial, property management, and other service providers who provide services that are necessary to maintaining the safety, sanitation, and essential operation of residences, Essential Activities, and Essential Business.
- Businesses providing mailing, shipping and logistic services, including post office boxes.
- Laundromats, dry cleaners, and laundry service providers.
- Electronic, cell phone, and internet retail businesses.
- Restaurants and other facilities that prepare and serve food, but only for delivery or carry out.
- Manufacturing companies, distributors, and supply chain companies producing, storing, shipping, and supplying essential products and services in and for industries such as pharmaceutical, technology, biotechnology, healthcare, medical supplies, shipping and paper supplies, chemicals and sanitation, waste pickup and disposal, agriculture, food and beverage, transportation, energy, steel and steel products, petroleum and fuel, mining, construction, national defense, communications, as well as products used by other Essential Businesses.
- Businesses that supply other Essential Businesses with the support or supplies necessary to operate or facilitate individuals to work from home, such as office supplies.
- Businesses that provide goods or services exclusively through curbside pick-up, drive-thru, shipment, or delivery. This shall include any business that did not previously provide goods or services in this manner, but develops a procedure to provide its goods and services in this manner.
- Transportation services including buses, airlines, taxis, and other private transportation providers (such as Uber and Lyft) providing transportation services necessary for Essential Activities and other purposes expressly authorized in this Order.
- Home-based care for seniors, adults, or children, people with developmental disabilities, intellectual disabilities, substances use disorders, and/or mental illnesses.
- Residential facilities and shelters for seniors, adults, children, people with developmental disabilities, intellectual disabilities, substance use disorders, and/or mental illness.
- Professional services, such as legal or accounting services, when necessary to assist in compliance with legally mandated activities.
- Childcare and daycare facilities, prioritizing services to employees of businesses exempted in this Order to work as permitted. Daycare and childcare facilities must use Social Distancing and COVID-19 risk mitigation practices in their operations, and shall have no more than ten (10) people in a room.
- Hotels and motels, to the extent used for lodging and delivery or carry-out food services.
- Funeral homes, crematoriums, mortuary, and burial services.
- Private waste removal and recycling services.
- Blood donor operations.
- All other critical businesses not otherwise listed but identified in the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Memorandum of Identification of Essential Critical Infrastructure Workers during COVID-19 Response issued on March 19, 2020.
What activities are considered “essential”?
- To engage in activities or perform tasks essential to their health and safety, or the health and safety of their family or household members (including, but not limited to, pets),
- This includes obtaining medical supplies or medication, visiting a health care professional, or obtaining supplies they need to work from home.
- To obtain necessary services or supplies for themselves and their family or household members, or to deliver those services or supplies to others.
- To engage in outdoor activity, provided the individuals comply with the Social Distancing Requirements
- To perform work providing essential products and services at an Essential Business or carry out Minimum Basic Operations.
- To perform payroll and other critical administrative functions for any business, including businesses not defined as essential.
- To care for a family member or pet in another household.
Will it be extended?
The state of emergency took effect on March 31 and will last through April 7; however, Lee told the Review that he will extend the declaration should more cases of COVID-19 continue to pop up throughout the county.
Words of encouragement
“Hawkins County is strong and if everyone will keep working together, we will get through this,” Lee said.
