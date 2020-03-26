Per Tennessee Governor Bill Lee’s recommendation, both Hawkins Co. and Rogersville City Schools have extended their closure date until April 24 with a target re-opening date of April 27.
Lee recommended during his daily update on March 24 that schools remain closed until April 24. He had originally asked that schools remain closed until March 31.
“Please continue to follow the CDC and local and regional health guidelines for ensuring your safety and those around you,” Director of Hawkins Co. Schools added in a statement released on March 24.
Tennessee Commissioner of Education Penny Schwinn released the following statement in regard to the closure:
“This is an unprecedented time for our country and state and we thank Governor Lee for his leadership in protecting the health and wellbeing of Tennessee’s students and teachers. We know school closures represent a significant disruption for families and students and the recommendation to extend them has not been considered lightly.
The Department of Education team will continue to work closely with our districts as they serve students and families during this time. We are committed to doing whatever we can to support our district leaders as they make the necessary decisions to ensure students can continue to access critical meal and other services, as well as receive high-quality academic instruction while they are out of school.
Even in the midst of these challenges, we have seen an incredible outpouring from districts, schools, and teachers going above and beyond to ensure students continue to have access to food and have the supports they need to continue learning. This is a huge testament to our resilience as a state and the dedication of our educators and leaders.”
Hawkins Co. Schools will continue meal service via their drive through feeding program at the identified six school site locations, daily, Mondays through Fridays from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
Those sites include Church Hill, Hawkins, Mooresburg and Surgoinsville Elementary Schools as well as Bulls Gap and Clinch Schools.
RCS students are also welcome and encouraged to take part in these meal services.
For more information and continued updates, visit the Hawkins Co. Schools website at https://www.hck12.net/ or follow their Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.