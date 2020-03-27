The Tennessee Health Department confirmed just hours ago that Hawkins Co. has its second confirmed case of COVID-19.
The Hawkins County EMA (Emergency Management Agency) released the following statement:
“This afternoon Hawkins County Emergency Management Agency can confirm that our office has received information from the Tennessee Department of Health that there is an additional case bringing the total to two (2) positive cases of Coronavirus COVID 19 in Hawkins County. The location and identity of any cases are protected by healthcare privacy. It is likely our region is near community spread. It is important to continue to follow President Trump and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) 15 days to slow the spread. Hawkins County Emergency Management Agency will continue to always report the most accurate information possible to the public. Continue to monitor the Hawkins County Emergency Management Agency - Tennessee Facebook page for updates.”
The first case of COVID-19 in the county was confirmed on March 24 and was a 25-year-old employee of Rogersville’s ABB Manufacturing.
“We have taken – and will continue to take – all necessary precautionary measures, following the applicable guidance from the World Health Organization (WHO) and Centers for Disease Control (CDC),” Tracy Long, Vice President for Communications at ABB told the Review at the time. “While continuing to monitor the situation, we will keep updating our employees with further guidance as necessary, and will take appropriate measures to mitigate the impact for our customers.”
As a precaution, ABB Manufacturing shut down on Tuesday and hired a contractor to scrub and sanitize the plant.
Hawkins Mayor Jim Lee also released the following statement at the time of the first confirmed case:
“This is not unexpected or a surprise, it was a matter of time. Again, let me reiterate that there is still no need for panic. Be calm and be good neighbors. If you are elderly or have a compromised immune system, I would strongly encourage you to limit social interaction. If you need more information please contact my office. As more information becomes available from the Tennessee Health Department, I will do my best to keep you informed.”
The EMA office also listed the following COVID-19 hotlines and information lines on their website:
Ballad Health
Please call 833-822-5523 to be screened if you are concerned you may be ill with COVID-19. This Ballad Health Nurse Connect line is active 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
ETSU Health
“Screenings will be available to those who are experiencing symptoms of the coronavirus and have been screened by ETSU Health staff. Pre-registration is required for testing via the ETSU Health coronavirus hotline at (423-433-6110).”
The testing site is in the ETSU Health Clinic parking lot at 325 North State of Franklin.
Tenn. Dept. of Health
Tennessee Department of Health has launched a Tennessee Coronavirus Public Information Line in partnership with the Tennessee Poison Center. The hotline number is 877-857-2945 and will be available from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. CST daily.
Northeast Tenn. Regional Health Office
A Northeast COVID-19 Information Line has been set up and is fully staffed daily from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m.
To reach the Information Line, call 423-979-4689.
Questions from local medical providers and concerned citizens can be directed to this information line.
