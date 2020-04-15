A group of Hawkins Countians who have banded together to make and deliver face masks to the county’s first responders have now made and distributed around 3,800 masks.
As the Review previously reported, the Rogersville-based group known as Project Serve our Soldiers has recently partnered with members of the Happy Hearts Quilt Guild to hand-make these masks.
Each Wednesday and Friday at noon, the group sets up a tent in the parking lot of the Rogersville National Guard Armory for responders to pick up masks and for any donated material to be dropped off.
They hope to supply all members of the local police, sheriff’s department, Hawkins Co. EMS, Hawkins Co. Volunteer Fire Departments, all Hawkins Co. National Guard units and several local medical workers.
The group began by making face masks out of cotton cloth and already distributed hundreds of them to local first responders, but they received a generous donation of medical-grade material a few weeks ago from a local factory that produces medical supplies.
This industry is now allowing the group to have all of their remnant rolls of this medical-grade material.
Over 3,800 masks distributed already
This past Wednesday, April 8, the group distributed to the Hawkins Co. Sheriff’s Department, Rural Health, county judges, county offices and the remaining fire department who had not picked up yet.
As of Wednesday, the group had distributed 2,540 masks and that number increased to 3,800 by Friday.
On Wednesday alone, they had around 1,000 masks set up at their tent and ready for distribution
Bill Hewitt, who is in charge of distribution, told the Review that they also have another 500 scheduled to go out this Wednesday, April 15 and another 300-400 for Friday, April 18.
Project coordinator Corki Weart told the Review that the group plans to continue this distribution schedule “at least for the next three weeks and probably longer.”
Once they have supplied all first responders and essential workers throughout the county, Hewitt told the Review that they would then focus on re-stocking.
“We’ll start re-supplying as the demand requires because these masks won’t last forever,” he said. “These masks can be reusable depending on the nature of the work and how much soil they get. They can be wiped down with a 70 percent alcohol solution and maintained in a plastic bag, but the ones that are soiled need to be disposed of.”
A well-oiled machine
The group recently added eight new members to their operation, bringing the total to 20.
As Weart told the Review last week, the group is like “well-oiled machine” and everyone has a designated job.
The design of the masks themselves is also well-planned out.
“The (medical grade) fabric comes in a big roll, and we cut it in 10-inch squares,” Tillie Richardson of the Happy Hearts Quilt Guild told the Review. “Then we add four pleats in it and add the elastic on each end of it.”
The group of ‘Sewing Soldiers’ is broken into teams, and each team has a team leader. Some members cut the material, some sew, some pin the pleats, some bag the masks, some count the masks and bags, and some transport supplies back and forth. These new eight will focus only on sewing.
Weart told the Review that new members have been found just by word of mouth.
“My mom (Richardson) was telling me about it, and the next thing know, there were people from my church who were interested,” said Cheryl Battaglia of the Happy Heart Quilt Guild. “Then, articles were published, and two more people called us.”
“Our husbands are starting to all pitch in now, too,” Weart added.
Battaglia said her husband has now become an official ‘bag counter.’
Lena Hewitt of the Happy Heart Quilt Guild is the largest mask producer of the whole group, producing an astounding 200 per day.
“I cut, sew and do it all,” Hewitt said. “I usually start about 5:30 in the morning, take a break between around 11:00 a.m. and 1 p.m. and then go back to sewing until around 7:30 p.m. I retired so I could sew, and now I can. I’ve just kind-of quit everything else to do this. We’re busier now than when we were working.”
She also added jokingly, “my husband (Bill Hewitt) helps sometimes.”
Battaglia, too, said she puts in around seven or eight hours of sewing per day.
“I will feel a lot better to have my officers safe”
Hawkins Co. Sheriff Ronnie Lawson was at Wednesday’s distribution to pick up roughly 250 masks—enough to cover all officers.
Lawson explained that his department only had about 75 masks before these were donated.
When asked if he has noticed a mask shortage throughout the county, he said, “there seems to be one, but this (the donation) is very helpful.”
“These masks are really good, and the ones donated to us prior were good as well,” he said. “I will feel a lot better to have my officers safe. Especially because they’re out in the public all the time, going on calls and being inside the jail.”
As far as gloves, Lawson explained that the department had an adequate supply already.
Sherry Harrell of Rural Health also stopped by on Wednesday to pick up masks.
“Every day it’s a struggle to find what we need, but we’re getting by,” she said. “Currently, we had enough masks, but, within maybe a week, we would have been out without this donation.”
Group still needs elastic
The group has gotten several generous donations of elastic since the last Review article, but Hewitt explained that they still need more.
This donated elastic material is used to form the ear pieces of the face mask.
Anyone interested in contributing to the mask production in Hawkins County can call Weart for more information at (407) 883-2036. Hewitt also asked that a representative from each VFD, rescue squad and EMS contact him, if they haven’t already, at (321) 693-1548. He can also be reached at dogwood.wth@gmail.com.
Anyone interested in contributing funds or materials can mail them to: Project Serve Our Soldiers, 183 Manis Road, Rogersville, TN 37857.
