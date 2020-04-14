Hawkins Mayor Jim Lee has again extended the state of local emergency as a response to COVID-19.
This extension will expire on April 21. The original order was set to expire on April 7.
“As of today, we have 24 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2 deaths,” Lee said on April 13. “It is not the goal of Hawkins County Government to fine or arrest anyone. However, the longer people continue to go without complying with the federal, state and now local governments, we are going to have to extend it and that is not fair to the businesses that have already been and continue to remain closed. This is not a lock-down or martial law. However, you are safer at home during this time and we ask that you stay at home if you are not out for an Essential Activity or Service. Hopefully this will be over soon. If you have questions or concerns please call or email my office.”
The following are a few of the things the order mandates:
- Any upcoming county meetings will be held electronically without any members of the general public allowed, and the county will take “reasonable measures” to ensure the public can view or listen to said meetings
- All individuals currently living within the County are required to stay at their place of residence unless engaged in Essential Activities as outlined in this Order.
- All persons may leave their residences only for Essential Activities, Essential Governmental Functions, or to operate Essential Businesses
- All public and private gatherings of more than ten people occurring outside a single household or living unit are prohibited except for the limited purposes defined in the order
- All businesses with a facility in the County, except for “Essential Businesses”, are required to cease all activities at facilities located within the County except Minimum Basic Operation
- All Essential Businesses are strongly encouraged to remain open but comply with social distancing requirements
Lee also announced on April 4 that both Laurel Run and St. Clair Parks will be closed until further notice due to COVID-19.
“We have been monitoring activity in the parks for several days,” Lee told the Review at the time. “We have increased activity since the warm weather. We have also noticed several vehicles from other states in the park. I am closing the parks to protect my employees and the public.”
The entire order can be read for free on our website, www.therogersvillereview.com as well as an article entitled “What does the Local Emergency directive mean for you?” which delves into how the order affects Hawkins Co. citizens.
