1. Changes to access to James H. Quillen VA Medical Center (Mountain Home, TN)
Visit their facebook page for a map, if needed: https://www.facebook.com/VAMountainHome
IMPORTANT NOTICE: Beginning Monday, March 23, entry to campus will be restricted to the Lamont/Veterans Way and Lake Drive gates ONLY. You may exit at First Street/Lamont.
We will be monitoring the traffic flow and establishing new screening points next week to assist with the COVID-19 screening process for our Veterans arriving for appointments. We know this may cause some delays to accessing campus, so we ask that you allow for extra time in your arrival.
We thank you in advance for your patience and understanding as we do everything we can to help protect our Veterans, Staff, and our Community.
2. Changes at Mt. Home Cemetery:
a. Starting March 23, 2020, committal services and the rendering of military funeral honors, whether by military personnel or volunteer organizations, WILL NOT be conducted until further notice at VA national cemeteries.
b. Originally groups of 10 or fewer people could witness the burial at a distance but I got word over the weekend that NO ONE could now attend. The hearse will pull up to the graveside, workers will take body out and place directly into grave. The hearse driver is not allowed to get out of the vehicle.
c. Please contact the national cemetery where the interment is scheduled as soon as possible if the family wishes to postpone the interment.
d. Our cemeteries will remain open to visitors, but we strongly urge all guests to obey local travel restrictions and avoid unnecessary travel. Visitors should expect that certain portions of a cemetery typically open to the public may be closed (for example, public information centers, chapels).
e. Please contact the local cemetery for more information.
