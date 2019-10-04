Surgoinsville Middle School 2019 Homecoming Queen & her Court

Surgoinsville Middle School recently crowned its 2019 Homecoming Queen and her Court. Pictured are the court and their respective escorts (from left) Kyle Wilt escorting Seventh Grade Princess Sabella Borghetti-Metz; Gavin Hickernell escorting Sixth Grade Princess Lucy Ferguson; Logan Johnson escoring Eighth Grade Homecoming Queen Natalee Case; and Jackson Fritts escorting Fifth Grade Princess Breanna Johnson.

 Photo by Jim Beller