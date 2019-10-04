Rogersville City School 2019-20 8th Grade Band Members

Rogersville City School recently celebrated Eighth Grade Night in the RCS gym. Eighth grade members of the RCS band and their respective family members recognized were: Faith Adams, Dayten Brown, Elijah DeValle, Brady Eidson, Laila Elkhalifa, Evelyn Hale, Raidan Hill, Molley Jackson, Katie Jones, Austin Lawrence, Gabriel Lawson, Dakota Manis, Ella McLain, Dakota Richards, Brittany Salinas, Jena Shuttleworth, and Lily Trent.

 Photo by Jim Beller