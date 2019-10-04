Bulls Gap School 2019 Homecoming Queen & her Court

Bulls Gap School recently crowned its 2019 Homecoming Queen and her Court. Pictured are the court and their respective escorts (from left) Jake Elliott escorting Sixth Grade Princess Aaliah Ray; Doyle Carter escorting Eighth Grade Princess Addison Evans; Hunter Slemp escoring Eighth Grade Homecoming Queen Madison Jones; and Bryson Horner escorting Seventh Grade Princess Shay Hager.

 Photo courtesy of Kristy Riley