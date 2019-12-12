RCS cafeteria staff gets sixth consecutive perfect score

At the Rogersville City School’s November BOE meeting, Superintendent and Director of Schools Rebecca Isaacs commended the RCS cafeteria staff for their their sixth consecutive perfect cleanliness score during their recent health inspection.
“It’s a testament to our great staff,” said School Nutrition Director Colby Wagoner. “We try to do the right thing 100 percent of the time. I wasn’t here the day that the inspector came. I have complete confidence in our staff, and it shows. They did a fabulous job.”
Cross Country team honored
In other news, this year, the RCS boys Cross Country team qualified for the state meet for the first time in school history, and the team members were honored at the meeting.
The following members were honored: Jayden Ward, Connor Armstrong, Brayden Albright, Aryan Buchanan, Adonis Kincaid, Holden Sattler and Clay Wagoner.
Ward was also honored for being named all-conference first team, fifth place and all-region first team, fourth place; and Connor Armstrong was honored for being named all-conference second team, seventeenth place and all-region second team, twelfth place.
The team is coached by Kelley Russell.
“Mrs. Russell told me in her communication about recognitions tonight that there was never a better group that represented RCS,” Isaacs said at the meeting.
Old business
Isaacs also gave an update on the project to renovate the ventilation system in the 1970s portion of the building.
“I would like to commend you on following my recommendation to hire Facilities Systems out of Knoxville to actually do all of the engineering work on this project,” Isaacs told the board. “They have been a delight to work with.”
The project is scheduled to take place over RCS’s Christmas break, which extends from Dec. 20 through Jan. 7.
Additionally, Isaacs noted that RCS’s enrollment has increased by five students in the last month, though numbers are still lower than it was this time last year.
Search for new superintendent continues
At the November TSBA Leadership Conference and Annual Convention, members of the board were able to individually meet with Dr. Wayne Qualls, whose firm will search for candidates to replace Isaacs. This firm also headed up the search last year for a new Director of Schools for the Hawkins Co. Board of Education.
Isaacs previously announced that she will be retiring at the end of the current school year.
“I think the board felt they were in the ideal hands as we move forward,” Isaacs said of Qualls. “I have every confidence that you (the board) and he together are going to pick a dynamic superintendent to lead RCS.”
In other news, RCS hosted former University of Tennessee football player Reggie Dabbs who gave a motivational presentation on Nov. 25. For photo and video content, check out the RCS Facebook page.
