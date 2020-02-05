Hawkins Co. Schools closed Thursday and Friday due to weather conditions

Hawkins Co. Schools will be closed on Thursday, Feb. 6 and Friday, Feb. 7 due to “worsening road conditions and flood advisories,” as the district posted to their Facebook page late Wednesday evening.
The National Weather Service in Morristown actually issued a flood advisory for Hawkins County on Wednesday evening and advised that heavy rain is expected through Thursday with potential for flooding.
On Wednesday evening, the Hawkins Co. Emergency Management Agency had already received reports of flooding around the county.
The rain may also turn to snow in areas above 3,500 feet elevation in Eastern Tennessee, as the advisory noted that these areas could see one to two inches of snow by Friday afternoon.
Last week’s closure deemed a success
This comes just a week after Hawkins Co. Schools were closed on Friday, Jan. 31 due to illness.
Director of Schools Matt Hixson told the Review that last week’s closure seemed to be a success. In fact, attendance rates were at 91 percent on Monday, Feb. 3. That is opposed to 84 percent attendance rates as of Jan. 29.
“We are holding our own and actually improving a bit compared to last week,” Hixson said. “The day off worked, as far as the numbers demonstrate. Our goal is to keep students in school if at all possible. We have 180 days with kids before considering inclement weather days and unplanned issues. If we can maintain a safe and clean school environment, and parents are working with us in keeping their students home when ill, we can make it through flu season and make the most of our limited instructional days.”
