ROGERSVILLE – Eighth grader Kylie Carpenter was crowned 2019 Homecoming Queen Thursday at Rogersville City School.
Carpenter, the daughter of Travis and Jennifer Carpenter, was escorted by Garrett Smith, the son of Shannon and Julie Smith. She was crowned by 2018 RCS Homecoming Queen Macy McDavid and RCS Vice Principal David Hartsook.
On this page are the 2019 RCS Homecoming Queen Candidates and their escorts. Photos by Jim Beller.
