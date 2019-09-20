CHURCH HILL – Volunteer High School crowned senior Megan Christian as its 2019 Homecoming Queen at a ceremony at halftime of the Falcons’ game against Sullivan East Sept. 13.
Christian was escorted by Tyler Lawson. She was crowned by 2018 Queen Allie Parsons. Joining Christian in her court are Junior Princess Angel Bellamy, Sophomore Princess Bethany Wade, and Freshman Princess Phoenix Lillie.
In this space are photos of the Queen and her Court and the rest of the 2019 candidates, along with their respective escorts. Photos by Jim Beller
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.