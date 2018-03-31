Farmers Livestock, Greeneville, TN
Weighted Average Report for Saturday Mar 24, 2018
Cattle Receipts: 635 Last week: 926 Last year: not reported
Compared to last week, feeder steers measuring 5.00 to 6.00 lower, with feeder heifers and bulls weighing up to 500 lbs. 4.00 to 5.00 lower with those weighing over 500 lbs. sharply lower. Slaughter cows gauging 3.00 to 4.00 lower with slaughter bulls 7.00 to 9.00 lower.
Feeder: 466 Slaughter: 127 Replacement: 42
Slaughter cows made up 15 percent of the offering, slaughter bulls 5 percent, replacement cows 3 percent, and feeders 77 percent. The feeder supply included 13 percent steers, 50 percent heifers, and 37 percent bulls. Near 26 percent of the run weighed over 600 lbs.
Please Note:
The below USDA LPGMN price report is reflective of the majority of classes and grades of livestock offered for sale. There may be instances where some sales do not fit within reporting guidelines and therefore will not be included in the report. Prices are reported on a per cwt. basis, unless otherwise noted.
Feeder Steers Medium and Large 1 - 2
Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price
2 320-345 333 172.50-185.00 178.99
1 360-360 360 188.00 188.00 Value Added
2 405-440 423 169.00-173.00 170.92
4 465-495 479 156.00-165.00 160.40
1 460-460 460 141.00 141.00 Full
4 510-540 525 138.00-150.00 144.85
1 500-500 500 158.00 158.00 Fancy
4 550-590 570 131.00-146.00 137.68
5 600-625 615 132.00-139.00 135.81
1 635-635 635 143.00 143.00 Value Added
5 660-675 665 137.00-141.00 138.99
2 710-720 715 131.00-132.00 131.50
8 750-785 764 119.00-129.00 125.36
2 810-840 825 122.00-125.00 123.47
1 860-860 860 121.00 121.00
1 985-985 985 114.00 114.00
Small and Medium 1 - 2
1 375-375 375 140.00 140.00
Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 1 - 2
Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price
3 225-240 232 152.50-164.00 158.29
2 255-285 270 152.00-162.00 157.28
7 310-345 330 142.50-149.00 145.70
1 330-330 330 160.00 160.00 Fancy
25 350-395 373 138.00-154.00 145.59
1 380-380 380 159.00 159.00 Value Added
14 400-448 429 140.00-151.00 145.41
18 450-495 468 132.00-145.00 139.93
1 450-450 450 149.00 149.00 Fancy
1 490-490 490 119.00 119.00 Full
26 500-545 515 129.00-142.00 135.95
2 500-500 500 145.00 145.00 Fancy
18 550-593 569 120.00-133.00 126.36
13 600-645 620 111.00-122.00 116.67
7 660-690 676 109.00-119.00 112.44
1 655-655 655 121.00 121.00 Value Added
2 720-730 725 107.00-110.00 108.51
4 726-726 726 100.00 100.00 Brahman X
3 770-795 778 111.00-116.00 113.67
9 817-817 817 108.00 108.00
Small and Medium 1 - 2
1 270-270 270 130.00 130.00
1 315-315 315 130.00 130.00
2 420-430 425 125.00-130.00 127.47
Medium and Large 2 - 3
1 310-310 310 130.00 130.00
3 355-365 360 130.00 130.00
1 405-405 405 132.00 132.00
2 475-485 480 124.00-125.00 124.51
Feeder Bulls Medium and Large 1 - 2
Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price
3 250-290 270 177.50-190.00 182.25
7 305-335 326 175.00-193.00 183.53
10 355-390 376 169.00-182.50 178.21
1 365-365 365 188.00 188.00 Fancy
13 400-440 418 158.00-171.00 164.03
14 455-485 467 149.00-163.00 158.08
1 490-490 490 135.00 135.00 Brahman X
11 525-545 531 129.00-140.00 134.32
1 545-545 545 145.00 145.00 Fancy
11 550-595 571 132.00-145.00 138.79
12 610-640 624 130.00-139.00 134.01
5 660-690 680 115.00-120.00 117.18
1 650-650 650 129.00 129.00 Fancy
1 730-730 730 118.00 118.00
2 760-785 773 118.00 118.00
2 855-880 868 106.00-113.00 109.45
Small and Medium 1 - 2
2 220-225 223 145.00-165.00 155.11
1 330-330 330 146.00 146.00
7 350-395 376 140.00-158.00 151.09
3 410-445 433 137.50-140.00 139.21
1 490-490 490 138.00 138.00
1 535-535 535 110.00 110.00
1 555-555 555 110.00 110.00
Medium and Large 2 - 3
1 330-330 330 166.00 166.00
4 375-395 389 155.00-165.00 160.47
2 410-440 425 140.00-153.00 146.73
3 465-495 485 139.00-146.00 142.60
3 500-525 513 120.00-122.00 120.67
1 630-630 630 124.00 124.00
Bred Cows Medium and Large 1 - 2 Young
Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price
3 900-1000 950 825.00-1000.00 936.40 Per Head 4-6 Months Bred
2 1300-1450 1375 875.00-1025.00 954.09 Per Head 4-6 Months Bred
1 850-850 850 1000.00 1000.00 Per Head 7-9 Months Bred
Medium and Large 1 - 2 Middle Aged
3 1300-1450 1383 1000.00-1070.00 1025.30 Per Head 4-6 Months Bred
1 1350-1350 1350 870.00 870.00 Per Head 7-9 Months Bred
Medium and Large 1 - 2 Aged
1 1400-1400 1400 940.00 940.00 Per Head 4-6 Months Bred
1 1300-1300 1300 790.00 790.00 Per Head 7-9 Months Bred
Cow/Calf Pairs: Young medium and large frame #1 and 2 cows with calves weighing
125-350 lbs. 1130.00 to 1525.00, Mid-Aged medium and large frame #1 and 2 cow
with calf weighing 325 lbs. 1425.00, Aged medium and large frame #1 and 2 cows
with calves weighing 200-425 lbs. 900.00 to 1175.00.
Slaughter Cows Breaker 70-80% Lean
Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price
4 1295-1390 1329 59.00-63.00 61.03
5 1400-1550 1469 58.00-61.00 59.59
Boner 80-85% Lean
1 775-775 775 55.00 55.00 Low Dressing
31 910-1385 1143 58.00-68.00 62.33
2 1140-1200 1170 69.00-70.00 69.51 High Dressing
10 945-1375 1094 51.00-57.00 53.97 Low Dressing
9 1465-1750 1615 59.00-68.00 63.43
1 1660-1660 1660 80.00 80.00 High Dressing
Lean 85-90% Lean
5 830-1060 951 46.00-55.00 52.57
Slaughter Bulls Yield Grade 1
Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price
4 1230-1495 1383 75.00-86.00 80.17
3 1220-1425 1313 88.00-93.00 90.26 High Dressing
1 1105-1105 1105 72.00 72.00 Low Dressing
10 1680-2290 1946 75.00-86.00 81.13
1 1810-1810 1810 93.00 93.00 High Dressing
1 1665-1665 1665 73.00 73.00 Low Dressing
Source: TN Dept of Ag-USDA Market News Service, Nashville, TN
Kristy Tippins, Market Reporter 502-782-4139
www.ams.usda.gov/lsmnpubsNV_LS161.txt
