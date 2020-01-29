ROGERSVILLE — An intoxicated man whose driving was so bad that it scared a 13-year old passenger into asking the adult to pull over so that the child could drive, was arrested Sunday and charged with child endangerment, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, along with an outstanding warrant for violation of probation,
Hawkins Co. Sheriff’s Deputy Corey Young said in a report that about 11:33 p.m. on Saturday evening, Jan. 25, 2020, he heard a “BOLO” (be on the lookout for) alert, issued by Hawkins Co. Central Dispatch, for a white, 2000 Cadillac that had just left a residence on Tuggle Hill Road.
According to the dispatch, the driver was highly intoxicated and had a child in the vehicle.
It was also stated that the driver, believed to be Johnny Wayne Napier, 45, had an active warrant for his arrest out of Hawkins Co. General Sessions Court for violation of probation.
Young said he spotted the car traveling on Pine Springs Road with two occupants in the front seat.
A check of the tag through the NCIC system revealed the vehicle to be registered to Napier.
Young conducted a traffic stop on Hwy. 66 North at Caney Creek Road in an attempt to serve the active arrest warrant on Napier, but upon stopping the vehicle discovered the driver to be a “small male juvenile”, and Johnny Wayne Napier sitting in the passenger seat.
“Mr. Napier had a strong odor of alcohol about his person, glossy eyes, slurred speech, and could not maintain his balance,” Young’s report states.
In speaking with the juvenile, the boy said that Napier had been driving the car when they left the location on Tuggle Hill Road and that the adult’s driving scared him so he told the adult “to pull over so he could drive”.
The adult reportedly had told the juvenile to drive to a liquor store.
Napier was transported to the Hawkins Co. Jail where he was booked.
An initial court appearance date was set for Jan. 27, 2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.