ROGERSVILLE — The 2019 Governor’s Volunteer Stars Award for Hawkins County is now open for nominations for best adult volunteer, best youth volunteer, best business and best non-profit. Nominations can be emailed to organizational leaders or those wishing to nominate by emailing ... ofoneaccord@gmail.com and then turned in by mailing.
For many years, different organizations in Hawkins County and across the state have sought to recognize their best volunteers in a variety of ways.
Ten years ago, the state stepped up and decided to develop a recognition program on a statewide basis for each county. The state developed what would be known as the Governor’s Volunteer Stars Awards to recognize the most outstanding adult and youth volunteer for each county and wanted to this recognition to be possibly the most prestigious recognition a person could receive in a lifetime.
In January of each year, the adult and youth recipient for the year are honored at the January Chamber of Commerce Breakfast and then invited to Nashville where a room of the Volunteer “Whos-Whos of the state are gathered to receive statewide recognition.
Nominations can be for people that volunteer in any capacity, from serving through our many non-profit organizations, fire departments, rescue squads, civic organizations, in area churches or that are actively taking mission trips or working with disaster relief efforts. Many volunteers in a given community seem to be overlooked and never receive any recognition. While most volunteers’ motive is not for recognition, their stories can inspire many others to serve.
Nominations are open until Nov. 15. Adult nominations are for people 25 or older while youth nominations are for youth through age 24.
Nominations can be emailed to organizational leaders or those wishing to nominate by emailing ofoneaccord@gmail.com and then they can be turned in by mailing the completed forms to the Hawkins Co. Chamber of Commerce, 110 East Kyle Street, Rogersville, TN 37857.
