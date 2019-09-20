William “Bill” Everett Hilliker, age 73, went home to his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family following a short illness. Bill loved spending time with his family and friends. He loved talking to everyone about the Lord. Bill loved to make people laugh. He loved to fish after retiring from General Motors. Bill moved to Florida where he was Charter Captain. Bill loved building houses and working with his hands. He loved making people happy and went out of his way to do so. But most of all, he loved his Lord and Savior and lived each day to serve Him. Bill never gave a moment up to talk to someone about the Lord.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Luke and Violet Hilliker; both grandparents; wife, Angie Hilliker; and several aunts and uncles.
He is survived by his loving wife and best friend, Tonia Hilliker; daughters, DeeDee Payne (Tim), Amber Keeler (Chris), Mindy Morningstar (Mike); son, Everett Hilliker (Rebecca); step-sons, Jonathan Fendelander, Johnny Maddox (Angel), Austin Hamblen, Justin Hamblen, Devin Hamblen; step-daughters, Autumn Hamblen, Clesta Maddox (Ricky); nine grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; mother of his children, Janice Hilliker.
The family would like to thank Amedysis Hospice Care for all their wonderful care; and to our church family and friends for all their thoughts and prayers.
The family will receive friends 5 to 7 p.m., on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Faith Assembly Church. A memorial service will follow at 7 p.m., with Rev. Billy Ray Courtney officiating. Family and friends are welcome to come by the family’s home at any time.
